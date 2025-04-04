Netflix’s new crime thriller is dark, twisted and totally addictive — it’s already one of my top picks of 2025

I usually don’t expect much when starting a new Netflix crime thriller. There are so many out there, and not all of them manage to stand out.

That’s why I went into “Karma” with mild curiosity but not high expectations — and I’m so glad I gave it a chance because this one pulled me in immediately.

I’d been keeping an eye on “Karma” ever since Netflix dropped the first teaser, and when the full trailer arrived, it definitely piqued my interest. Now that the show is finally streaming, I can confidently say it’s one of the most gripping crime thrillers I’ve watched in a while and is already one of my favorite shows of 2025. "Karma" is packed with tension, unexpected twists, and moments I genuinely didn’t expect.

Sure, it has a few flaws, like most Netflix originals, but if you love crime thrillers with a psychological edge, this one is well worth your time. So, if you’ve spotted “Karma” on Netflix but aren’t sure if it’s worth the binge, here’s everything you need to know.

‘Karma’ is a force to be reckoned with on Netflix

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

“Karma” is a brilliantly crafted crime thriller. The title says it all — this show is about people setting themselves up for future consequences through their reckless actions, and these characters are not exactly easy to like. But, as the saying goes, what goes around, comes around ….

Six strangers find themselves entangled in an endless web of karma, each haunted by the consequences of their own decisions. Their lives collide after a fateful car accident, forcing them to confront shocking connections they never saw coming.

Among them is a desperate man drowning in debt who sees an opportunity in his father’s 500 million won life insurance policy and starts plotting. Another is a woman forced to face the very thing she’s spent her life fearing most. Then there’s a reckless driver who tries to bury his crime — only to be blackmailed by a witness demanding a hefty payout for their silence.

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

There are so many twists and turns in “Karma” that I really don’t want to give too much away. Part of why this show is so effective is how each shocking moment ties the story together in such a satisfying way. These characters really are caught on the same string.

Netflix did a great job of keeping the true narrative under wraps, and that’s something I really appreciate. The unexpected reveals and connections between the characters made for a thrilling ride. It (thankfully) never gets confusing either, as each new character introduced helps resolve a plot point and keeps things moving.

Park Hae-soo’s Kim Beom-jun is easily one of the show’s standout characters. As much as you despise him, you can’t help but be interested in his complex nature and what led him down this path.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-A’s Lee Ju-yeon is the only truly likable character in the entire show and her story is by far the most heartbreaking. I’m glad they gave us someone to genuinely root for, especially when karma finally catches up to those who wronged her.

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

“Karma” is a gripping watch, and I’m glad to see Netflix deliver another solid original. The storytelling is impressive, the cast brings plenty of intrigue, and each episode leaves just enough tension lingering to keep you clicking on the next one.

The last three episodes are easily the strongest. While the first two do a good job of establishing the characters and story, the pacing felt a bit uneven at times, which had me questioning how invested I’d be as it went on.

But thankfully, “Karma” proved to be a genuinely compelling crime thriller.

Why you should stream ‘Karma’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

If you’re looking for a crime thriller that keeps you hooked with insanely good plot twists, intense performances, and a lingering sense of unease, “Karma” is well worth your time.

While the pacing starts off a little uneven, the payoff is more than worth it, with the final episodes delivering some of the best moments of the show. It’s a gripping, well-crafted thriller that reminds us actions have consequences — and sometimes, karma comes collecting when you least expect it.

So if you haven’t already, add “Karma” to your Netflix watchlist now that it’s streaming. For more recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in April 2025.