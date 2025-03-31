I just streamed Netflix's new buddy comedy — and it's now my favorite movie of 2025 so far

Looking for a laugh? Netflix has just added a hilarious comedy that deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Yes, the streaming service just got "One of Them Days," Lawrence Lamont's buddy comedy that puts Keke Palmer and SZA through the ringer on a day that just keeps getting worse.

The movie hit theaters back in mid-January and earned plenty of praise (and decent box office success) upon its arrival, and I can see why: this raucous R-rated comedy is one of the best things I've seen in theaters so far in 2025.

As of today (March 31), "One of Them Days" is now available to stream on Netflix, and I wouldn't be surprised if it went on to be a big hit for the streamer.

If you missed "One of Them Days" in theaters earlier in the year, I'd urge you to check it out now that it's on Netflix; read on to find out why.

What is 'One of Them Days' about?

ONE OF THEM DAYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"One of Them Days" is an R-rated buddy comedy that follows down-on-their-luck best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA).

When hard-working Dreux discovers Alyssa's boyfriend Keshawn (Joshua David Neal) has run off with their rent money, their landlord gives them until 6 p.m. to find the $1,500 they owe him.

At risk of being evicted, the pair scramble to find Keshawn and the cash by any means necessary before it's too late.

"One of Them Days" also stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow, Patrick Cage, Janell James, Aziza Scott, Rizi Timane, Amin Joseph, and Lil Rey Howery, among others.

Why you should watch 'One of Them Days'

These days, genuinely funny R-rated comedies feel like they don't come along all too often.

That's precisely why "One of Them Days" is currently one of my favorites of the year: it's a chaotic, wild and very funny ride. If you can get on board with the more ridiculous parts of their adventure, there's a lot to like here.

Its best asset? Our leads. Keke Palmer has proven time and time again that she has phenomenal screen presence, and she makes for a great lead, equipped with great comic timing.

SZA matches her energy, and, together, the pair make for believable best friends on a heightened, hilarious adventure to turn their fortunes around.

If you don't like your comedy with a cartoonish edge, there'll be moments here you won't enjoy, and some of the scenes feel a bit like they're trying too hard — I found a blood bank sequence more cringeworthy than anything else, for example. On the whole, "One of Them Days" is a winning watch, one that's packed with laughs.

I'm not the only person who enjoyed "One of Them Days," either; at the time of writing, the movie is Certified Fresh on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Lamont's comedy currently holds a 94% critics rating and a 90% score on the Popcornmeter, indicating most viewers enjoyed their time with the film.

RogerEbert.com's Peyton Robinson gave the movie 3 out of 4 stars. Despite finding fault with some of the "too-obvious performance choices" and "incompatible cameos" from other stars, Robinson said: "However, 'One of Them Days' satisfies like a high-five landed after three whiffs: a rewarding win on account of the stumbles it took to get there."

The Guardian's Adrian Horton summed it up as "a bumpy ride, albeit an overall enjoyable one, with a believably character-populated apartment community and unforced, consistent energy" in a 3-star review. Horton added: "For the still too-rare, Black-led female theatrical comedy, 'One of Them Days' has a tendency for overkill, but makes its moment count."

Stream 'One of Them Days' on Netflix now

Hopefully, I've convinced you to stream "One of Them Days" on Netflix now that it's available on the platform.

Like I said, it wasn't really on my radar leading up to release, but it is still one of the best new movies I've watched this year.

