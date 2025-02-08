Netflix’s new crime drama is a compelling mystery series — and it's made to be binged

If you're both a lover of Nordic noir and are looking to get sucked into a new Netflix series, the streaming service has just added a new show that's almost certainly going to be your next TV obsession.

The show in question is "The Åre Murders", a new Netflix limited series that whisks us away to a picturesque Swedish town that's rocked by a disappearance (and, as you might guess by the title, death).

The series only arrived on the streamer on Feb. 6, but it's rising through the charts, fast. At the time of writing (Feb. 7), it's already become one of Netflix's most popular shows. Right now, it's sitting in fourth place, having overtaken recent arrivals like the Kaitlyn Dever-led true crime effort "Apple Cider Vinegar" and "The Recruit," which just returned for its second season.

Having streamed the show myself, I can see why this Scandinavian series is getting attention: it's practically purpose-built for binge-viewing, and quickly offers up plenty of hooks to keep you glued to your device. Intrigued? Here's a little bit more info about "The Åre Murders," plus why I think it's worth watching this weekend (or beyond).

What is 'The Åre Murders' about?

“The Åre Murders” is a limited series adaptation of a popular series of books penned by Swedish author, Viveca Sten. It follows down-on-her-luck police officer Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn) to her sister’s vacation home in the titular skiing town. Hanna's on leave from her job in Stockholm, and she has recently been dumped by her partner, too.

Despite all the drama, she finds fresh trouble in town: A girl's gone missing on the way home from a party on the night of Lucia, a Swedish festival of lights... and Hanna can't help but get involved. So, she links up with the local police department, joins local detective Daniel Lindkog (Kardo Razzazi), and begins looking into the disappearance.

Should you stream 'The Åre Murders' on Netflix?

If you like Nordic noir, you've enjoyed past Netflix shows like "A Nearly Normal Family" and "The Breakthrough," or you're just in the market for an incredibly bingeable crime drama, you're going to enjoy "The Åre Murders". It's as simple as that.

The show comes with all the hallmarks of its sub-genre; a beautiful, snowy small town, potential suspects and secrets keep can rear their head at practically any moment, and we've got main characters with their own personal or private challenges, too

The show adapts two of Sten's stories into a short limited series, and, in my opinion, marrying this brief form factor (five episodes, which vary in length from 35-55 minutes) with two compelling mysteries, is a recipe for success.

There's intrigue galore in this quiet setting, and the relatively short episodes (especially for the first, three-episode arc, "Hidden in Snow") allow the story to unfold at a brisk pace. You'll be served at least one startling reveal per ep, you'll see the investigation, and get hints at other secrets yet to be shared, and before you know it, the credits arrive.

Throw in the stark beauty of the northern setting, twisting investigations, and some solid, naturalistic performances, and you've got a compelling crime drama that I'd wager plenty of viewers will want to race through.

At the very least, I'd recommend prospective viewers give the first arc a try; it'll clock in at under two hours, and seeing that first case get cracked will help you decide whether "The Åre Murders" belongs on your watchlist or not.

If you decide not to check it out, though, we can still help you find your next Netflix binge. For tons more streaming recommendations, you can have a look at our guide to the best Netflix shows you can currently find on the service right now.

