3 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has confirmed its new movie slate for February 2025, and to match up with the shortest month of the year, the streaming service is adding a slightly smaller selection of movies to its catalog over the next few weeks.

However, smaller doesn’t necessarily mean worse. And while there are definitely some newcomers I’d recommend skipping (like 2011’s terrible rom-com “From Prada to Nada”) there is still a small handful of new picks in the Netflix library worth adding to your watchlist.

All three movies in this list have scored at least 90% or higher on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. While that’s no guarantee they will all appeal to you, it does speak to their overall quality. So, these are the new to Netflix movies you need to watch this February…

'The Nice Guys' (2016)

The Nice Guys - Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Nice Guys” deserved better than its relatively meager box office takings back in the spring of 2016. This hilarious and engaging action-comedy should have been the start of a new franchise. Unfortunately, we only got one mystery-fueled adventure with private detective duo Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) and Holland March (Ryan Gosling). At least, this Shane Black movie has developed a cult following over the years giving it the recognition it merits.

This buddy comedy sees two private eyes reluctantly teaming up to investigate a missing persons case in 1970s Los Angeles. What starts as a straightforward search for a young woman named Amelia (Margaret Qualley) quickly becomes a lot more thorny when the pair stumble into a larger government conspiracy. There’s so much to love about “The Nice Guys,” but it’s the chemistry and comedic chops of Crowe and Gosling that really elevate the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix now

'Parasite' (2019)

I’m a huge thriller fan, which naturally means I watch a lot of them, and among the many (many) thriller flicks I’ve watched over the years, “Parasite” really stands out. Forget this Best Picture winner being merely one of the best efforts of the 21st century, “Parasite” is one of the greatest thriller flicks of all time. If you’ve somehow not already watched Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece, this needs to be the very first movie on your watchlist this month.

Now this is the part in my write-ups where I’d usually offer you a brief outline of the plot but in this case, I’m reluctant to do so. That’s because “Parasite” is a movie where the less you know the better. This dark thriller takes several unexpected twists and turns and as somebody who had the privilege of seeing it without any prior knowledge in theaters (I attended an early screening), I can attest to just how much better this movie is when watched unaware. So, skip even the trailer linked above, and go watch this phenomenal movie right now.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it on Netflix now

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

Netflix appears to be celebrating some of the best of South Korean cinema this month. Not only is the aforementioned “Parasite” joining the streaming service’s movie library, but so is “Train to Busan” (alongside its more divisive sequel “Peninsula”). This action-thriller is one of the most acclaimed zombie movies in history and has earned itself a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a clear testament to its overall quality and influence on the subgenre.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, it follows Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a workaholic father who boards a bullet train with his estranged daughter traveling from Seoul to Busan. However, this journey soon proves very treacherous when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, and Seok-woo and his fellow passengers must fight for their lives. But it’s not just the Walking Dead that is a threat now that society has gone to hell, the passengers must also face dangers from within the train. Gripping from start to finish “Train to Busan” will get your adrenaline spiking.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Netflix from February 11