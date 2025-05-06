Netflix just added a zany sci-fi comedy — and it’s instantly rocketed into the top 10

Britain is well-known for producing beloved comedy partnerships, and there are very few finer than the pairing of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

The duo starred together in the fan-favorite Cornetto trilogy (comprising “Shaun of the Dead, “ “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End”), and in between making three absurdly brillaint movies with director Edger Wright, Pegg and Frost also found the time to star in a screwball sci-fi comedy called… “Paul.”

It’s not exactly the most mysterious name for a high-concept comedy about a pair of English nerds stumbling upon an alien in the American desert, but it fits the movie’s silly tone. This 2011 comedy has recently resurfaced via Netflix U.S., and after just a few days on the streaming service, it’s already found its way into the platform’s top 10 most-watched list.

I’m glad to see this movie getting some love almost 15 years later. While it’s not up to the quality of Pegg and Frost’s collaborations with Wright (“Paul” was instead helmed by “Superbad” director Greg Mottola), it’s a crude but charming sci-fi adventure, and worth watching on Netflix.

What is ‘Paul’ about?

“Paul” sees two British geeks, Graeme (Simon Pegg) and Clive (Nick Frost), jet over to North America for the nerdy trip of a lifetime. Starting at San Diego’s legendary Comic-Con, followed by taking in several historic UFO sites across the Southwest, including Area 51 and Roswell, New Mexico.

But while they’ve always dreamed of making first contact, they get a lot more than they bargained for when they stumble upon Paul (voiced by Seth Rogen), an otherworldly alien visitor with a slacker attitude and a penchant for smoking pot. He’s not exactly a fearsome extraterrestrial.

Befriending the big-eyed intergalactic traveller, they set off on a madcap adventure to return Paul to his mothership, but with U.S. federal agents in pursuit, including the comically evil Agent Zoil (Jason Bateman), getting this alien home proves to be an out-of-this-world ordeal.

“Paul” also stars Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, John Carroll Lynch, Jesse Plemons, Joe Lo Truglio, Jane Lynch, David Koechner and sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver. Plus, Steven Spielberg even makes a voice cameo.

Should you stream ‘Paul’ on Netflix this week?

“Paul” certainly has enough enjoyable moments to make streaming it worthwhile. While it lacks the craftsmanship or the clever twists on genre found in Pegg/Frost’s acclaimed work with Edgar Wright, it’s an entertaining road trip comedy with plenty of playful nods to classic sci-fi.

The interplay and chemistry between Pegg and Frost is “Paul’s” best weapon, and the pair have a real blast playing in such a nerdy sandbox. I especially enjoyed Graeme’s first reaction to meeting Paul, which sees the character lose his nerves. Meanwhile, Clive faints and pees himself.

The comedy follows a classic zero-to-hero structure. Graeme and Clive start as loveable losers, but over the course of the movie’s trim 100-minute runtime, they become increasingly confident and grow to be dependable heroes, even taking on a shadowy government organization.

Funnily enough, the eponymous Paul is probably my least favorite character in the movie. Rogan (who voices the CGI alien) does his usual 2010s stoner comedy shtick, which has its comedic charms, but also some serious limitations. And the alien’s emotional arc doesn’t land for me.

Overall, “Paul” is a funny, but not exactly groundbreaking sci-fi comedy. It's loving tributes to the genre will delight self-declared nerds. And even those who can’t tell “Star Wars” from “Star Trek” will enjoy the chuckleworthy comedy and the grand nature of the adventure.

“Paul” enjoyed solid reviews. The movie holds a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience score falls into roughly the same ballpark at 62%. These ratings feel about accurate. “Paul” is entertaining, but lacking in enough key areas to make it truly remarkable.

If you’re looking for a silly sci-fi comedy this week, give “Paul” a shot on Netflix. But if you want some alternative streaming options, here’s a roundup of all the top new movies you can stream this week, including the intense “Warfare,” which currently tops my best of 2025 list.

Stream "Paul" on Netflix now