Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

One of the main reasons we still rate Netflix as one of the very best streaming services around is the streamer's huge content library. Here at Tom's Guide, we frequently pull our favorite three options out of the list to help you commit to a new show. As of 8 a.m. ET on Friday, September 6, the three Netflix shows we'd recommend above everything else in the Netflix Top 10 are: a brand new mystery thriller that's gone right to the No. 1 spot, a fantastic new mythological Netflix Original. and a true crime series you can watch in one sitting.

If none of those sound like solid choices for you, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything that's new to Netflix in September 2024 for even more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, you can find more info about our three picks (and the full Netflix Top 10 list) below.

'American Murder: Laci Peterson'

Netflix is surely one of the biggest streaming platforms for true crime stories these days, and the truly shocking "American Murder: Laci Peterson" has become its latest must-watch series; not long ago, fellow Tom's Guide writer Rory Mellon called it "the best true crime show of the year."

"American Murder: Laci Peterson" reinvestigates the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson. Laci went missing from her Californian home on Christmas Eve, while eight months pregnant. Her body was eventually located in the San Francisco Bay area; her partner, Scott Peterson, was identified as the prime suspect though he maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Director Skye Borgman's miniseries reviews the tragic case and features interviews of some of the people connected to it, including law enforcement figures, Laci's mother, and Amber Frey, the woman Scott was secretly seeing and whom later testified against him.

'Kaos'

"Kaos" is a difficult series to sum up, but it's also... brilliant. It's the latest project from Charlie Covell ("The End of the F***ing World") and shows us a version of our modern world where the Greek Gods are alive and well.

At the top of the food chain is Zeus (played by Jeff Goldblum). Our King of the Gods has been living it large for some time... but a newly discovered forehead wrinkle turns his world upside down as he sincerely believes it heralds his downfall. As he spots more signs, he grows more and more paranoid... and as we soon learn, his suspicions are well-founded.

While his fellow gods deal with their own changing attitudes and issues, a small group of mere mortals — each from an entirely different walk of life — are working towards their destinies: a cosmic battle with Zeus. Any one of them could well be the one destined to topple him. Will he manage to maintain the status quo?

'The Perfect Couple'

"The Perfect Couple" is a new Netflix mystery thriller that has rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 immediately after release.

Based on a bestselling 2018 novel from Elin Hilderbrand, "The Perfect Couple" is a murder mystery that takes us to beautiful Nantucket, amid prep for what's sure to be the wedding of the season between Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). The Winbury family is one of the wealthiest families in the region, and, despite matriarch Greer's (Kidman) disapproval, Amelia is about to become part of the dynasty.

Greer and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) have spared no expense, and everything's going swimmingly... until a body is found on the beach. Cue a whodunnit where secrets are just waiting to be spilled. It's just six episodes long, and begging to be binged.

