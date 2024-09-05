Netflix just announced a new ‘Twilight’ saga TV show — what we know about ‘Midnight Sun’

Netflix has just unveiled plans that are sure to delight fans of Stephanie Meyer's 'Twilight' saga: They're turning "Midnight Sun" into a TV show!

On September 4, the streamer announced they'd be turning the fifth book, "Midnight Sun", into an animated TV series written by Sinead Daly, who has also been involved in include "Tell Me Lies," "Walking Dead" spinoff "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and "Raised By Wolves".

For the uninitiated, "Midnight Sun" serves as a companion novel to the book that started it all. Arriving in 2020, the bestselling follow-up novel saw Meyer turning her own supernatural love story on its head, retelling the "Twilight" narrative from the perspective of Meyer's brooding, sparkly vampire, Edward Cullen.

Midnight Sun, an animated series adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel and the retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, is officially in development. pic.twitter.com/iSzk3l7dnpSeptember 4, 2024

Given the landmark popularity of the franchise to date — it spawned a multi-billion-dollar movie franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan — Netflix is clearly banking that "Midnight Sun" will be a big hit.

The show's been given a straight-to-season order (per THR) and is being produced by Lionsgate Television. It's the studio's latest effort to capitalize on their biggest properties.

So far, fans seem to be pretty hyped for "Midnight Sun", at least judging by the replies you can see below the announcement Netflix shared on X. A quick glance shows you comments like 'This is the best news I've ever heard in my life' and would-be viewers gearing up to revisit their teen years. Seems like plenty of people are ready to dust off their "Team Edward" shirts, for sure.

What else do we know about 'Midnight Sun' right now?

At this early stage, we don't have too much more info to share about "Midnight Sun". Netflix hasn't shared a voice cast list — could Robert Pattinson or Kristen Stewart be tempted into making a "Twilight" comeback? — nor have they given us any indication of when they hope "Midnight Sun" will air.

However, we do know that Stephanie Meyer herself is involved in the series. Courtesy of Tudum, we know she's serving as an executive producer with her Fickle Fish Films partner, Meghan Hibbett, along with writer Sinead Daly, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment and Erik Feig and Samie Kil Falvey for Picturestart. bg

As ever, we'll be sure to stay up to date with all the latest gossip about "Midnight Sun" and all the best Netflix shows that are coming our way in the future. And if news of the "Midnight Sun" adaptation has you yearning for more vampiric thrills, check out our roundup of the very best vampire movies and TV shows we think you should sink your teeth into right now.