Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Trying to work out what to watch on Netflix?

One of the big reasons we still think Netflix is still one of the best streaming services in the game is precisely because it offers such a huge range of shows and movies. That huge library can also be a nightmare to sort through if you're not entirely sure what to stream next.

To cut through all the options, you can always turn to the Netflix top 10 shows list, though there's no guarantee that what's popular on the service is worth your time. That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we regularly look through that list and pull out the very best things you should watch on Netflix.

As of 10.45 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 22, there's been a ton of change to the list. Thanks to the arrival of 13 different AMC series on Netflix, a lot of the top 10 is dominated by AMC network shows. That's why our top 3 picks right now are the latest episodes from a hit Netflix original show, a new western docuseries, and a gripping AMC crime thriller.

If none of those recommendations sound right for you, head over to our roundup of everything new on Netflix in August and our complete guide to the best Netflix shows you can find on the service right now for even more top picks. Otherwise, here are those three shows we think you should stream next.

'Dark Winds'

Want to get drawn into a dark new thriller? Try "Dark Winds", which is one of the many AMC shows that crashed onto Netflix just a few days ago.

"Dark Winds", for the uninitiated, is a 1970s-set crime thriller that takes us to the American Southwest. There, we follow Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate a series of crimes on the Navajo reservation.

The show comes highly recommended; fellow Tom's Guide writer Alix Blackburn recently praised it as "a must-watch for any thriller fan," pointing to the show's gripping storytelling and unpredictable twists in particular. It also just so happens to have a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which means we're not the only ones telling you to watch it, either.

Watch it on Netflix

'Emily in Paris'

The first episodes from "Emily in Paris" season 4 episodes landed a week ago, but the show's exhibiting some serious staying power as it's still way up in the Netflix Top 10 shows list.

The last time we saw her, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) was shocked by all the news from Camille and Gabriel's almost wedding. Not only did the couple split up, but it was revealed that Camille was pregnant with his child.

That's certainly an issue for Emily and Gabriel's romance, especially as the pair are working towards securing a Michelin star. There's also drama for her nearest and dearest: Sylvie's navigating workplace drama, while Mindy's forced to get thrifty preparing for Eurovision. When the series returns, she's also going to be jetting off on a Roman holiday when the show returns for Part 2.

Watch it on Netflix

'Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War'

If you love a Western, then Netflix just added a new docuseries that's sure to be right for you. Enter: "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War".

This gritty nonfiction series — narrated by none other than "Westworld's" Man in Black, Ed Harris — recounts the legendary feud between no-nonsense lawman, Wyatt Earp and criminal cowboy boss, Ike Clanton, recreating it through vivid reenactments while unraveling the history behind all that action with interview segments and archival footage.

Watch now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"American Murder: Laci Peterson" "Emily in Paris" "Dark Winds" "Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War" "A Discovery of Witches" "Love is Blind UK" "Matt Rife: Lucid — A Crowd Word Special" "Mayfair Witches" "Fear the Walking Dead" "The Umbrella Academy"