Netflix just added my favorite supernatural drama ever — and it's 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

In July, we learned that 13 AMC shows were coming to Netflix, offering subscribers the chance to stream tons of great stuff including a number of "Walking Dead" spinoffs, "Gangs of London", and more.

It's a great opportunity for AMC to showcase what they've produced in recent years. But out of everything that's just been made available to stream, the one thing you simply must not skip on Netflix is "Interview with the Vampire".

In 2022, AMC unleashed a fresh, modern take on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name helmed by showrunner, Rollin Jones. It's both partially a remake and a sequel to what's come before... and it quickly turned out to be one of the best vampire movies and TV shows ever to grace our screens.

Like Neil Jordan's 1994 movie adaptation (which starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt) which came before, the enthralling drama chiefly documents the tumultuous relationship between vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (here played by Sam Reid) and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson).

It's a series that comes critically acclaimed, but one which isn't nearly as popular as it deserves to be. If you're yet to give "Interview with the Vampire" a shot, here's some more info about the series that I hope will convince you to check it out.

What is "Interview with the Vampire" about?

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned, "Interview with the Vampire" unravels the life story of vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac. Having already recounted his story to veteran journalist, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), decades ago, he calls up Molloy in the present day to retell a new version of his life story.

With that framework in place, we watch Louis' past life play out, heading back in time to 1910 New Orleans, where he was a wealthy brothel owner. Louis crosses paths with (and soon falls in love with) Lestat de Lioncourt, a magnetic French vampire who eventually turns Louis into a fellow creature of the night.

From that point, "Interview with the Vampire" becomes a sprawling, engrossing drama. Louis struggles with the many troubles of the era, his volatile new relationship, and strains against his vampiric urges. It's a messy (in all senses of the word), blood-soaked Southern Gothic affair. If you enjoy sinking your teeth into the first season and grow starved for more, you're in luck: season 2 is already available to stream on AMC+

So, should you stream 'Interview with the Vampire'?

If it's not already clear, I love "Interview with the Vampire". It's an enticing blend of genres — period piece, supernatural drama/horror, and romance — that I'm sure will suck you in. In my eyes, it's easily one of the very best things I've watched in recent memory

However, in the streaming era, where there's quite so much content vying for your attention, I get that you might want to hear more than one opinion before committing to a new show. Take even the quickest glance at what plenty of viewers and critics have to say, though, and you'll see that "Interview with the Vampire" comes highly recommended.

At present, both seasons of the show hold a near-perfect critics' rating of 98% on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "With a playful tone and an expansive sweep that allows Anne Rice's gothic opus to mull like a chalice of blood, "Interview with the Vampire" puts a stake through concerns that this story couldn't be successfully resurrected."

In his 5-star Empire review of season 1, critic James Dyer wrote: "With a quartet of knockout performances, this is Rice's bloody, beautiful story told on screen anew. Now finally given the chance to wear its queer heart (and guts, and gore, and assorted viscera) proudly on its sleeve."

indieWire's Steve Greene was similarly full of praise: "A structural, visual, and theatrical feast, this new version of 'Interview' is a timely, worthy entry to the canon, freed from the burdens of simply needing to be a refresh for a new generation."

And while the audience score is lower — it currently sits at 78% average across the two seasons — viewers who are on board absolutely adore "Interview with the Vampire", too. Several viewers are quick to call it the "best show on TV," praising it as a compelling piece of entertainment thanks to the amazing performances and rich writing.

If that's still not enough to convince you to stream "Interview with the Vampire", be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix for more help finding your next must-watch show.