Anya Taylor-Joy returning to Netflix for twisty thriller based on a bestseller — and it could be huge

A few years back, "Furiosa" star Anya Taylor-Joy starred in "The Queen's Gambit", which is still the fifth-most-popular Netflix series of all time. Following a recent announcement from the streamer, I'm convinced they might have another big hit on their hands.

That's because we've just learned that Anya Taylor-Joy is due to return to one of the best streaming services for a new eight-episode thriller based on Bella Mackie's Sunday Times bestselling 2021 novel, "How to Kill Your Family".

Mackie's novel is a darkly comic romp that follows Grace Bernard (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young woman who sets out to wreak revenge on her super-rich estranged family members after her dying mother's pleas for help are rejected.

"As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life", Taylor-Joy told Netflix. "After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma [Moran, writer and executive producer]. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier."

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as murderous Grace Bernard, protagonist extraordinaire in How To Kill Your Family, a new eight-part Netflix series thrillingly inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel of the same name! pic.twitter.com/WGep4CPJmYAugust 21, 2024

What do we know about 'How to Kill Your Family' so far?

Like the book, the series follows Grace as she swears revenge on the family that forgot her. Her father, Simon Artemis, is a billionaire who fathered her after an affair, one which he claims not to remember.

After her mother passes away, and the Artemises reject Grace, she sets out on a murderous spree, offing her extended family through creative means. In doing so, she edges ever closer to landing a huge inheritance. Such a deadly quest threatens to pull her away from what she really needs...

As a premise, it's darkly exciting, but what makes the story stand out is its sly sense of humor. This isn't a typical serial killer chiller; it's also a seriously funny romp, and I'm confident that Emma Moran — the creative mind behind the hilarious Hulu superhero series, "Extraordinary" — is the perfect person to bring the series to life.

Excited? Well, you might still have to wait a while before "How to Kill Your Family" comes to Netflix. Anya Taylor-Joy is the only confirmed cast member at the time of writing, plus the streamer has not yet confirmed a release date.

If you're looking for something to keep you entertained while we wait for more info, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best thriller movies on Netflix you need to stream right now.