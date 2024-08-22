Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Not sure what to stream this weekend? Whenever I'm scrolling endlessly through the platform, I usually turn to the Netflix top 10 list. Of course, not every movie is guaranteed to be a winner, but it helps cut through the noise quickly with so much to watch across the best streaming services.

That's why I've carefully evaluated what's currently trending to find the three best movies to watch in the Netflix top 10. This list is primarily dominated by animated movies like "The Emoji Movie" and "Trolls Band Together" right now, and that also includes a fun animation about ducks for the whole family to enjoy. Not only that, there's a new documentary about NFL player Steve "Air" McNair.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies as of 11 a.m. ET on August 22.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Migration' (2023)

The first family-friendly movie you should watch is "Migration." This movie follows the Mallard family, a group of ducks who embark on an adventurous journey as they migrate from their home in New England to the warm tropics of Jamaica for the winter.

Led by the overprotective father, Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), the Mallards' journey is full of unexpected detours, challenges, and humorous encounters with various animals and environments along the way. While Mack wants to keep his family safe, the trip turns into a thrilling adventure that forces them all to step out of their comfort zone and learn about the importance of embracing new experiences and sticking together as a family.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

It’s hard to understand why critics hated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" so much, but regardless, audiences loved this animated movie when it came out.

This animated adventure is based on the iconic Nintendo video game franchise. It follows Mario, a cheerful and determined plumber from Brooklyn, who is transported to the vibrant and fantastical Mushroom Kingdom. Along with his brother Luigi, Mario goes on a quest to rescue Princess Peach, who has been kidnapped by the evil Bowser, the king of the Koopas. Mario and Luigi must navigate a series of colorful and dangerous worlds, encountering beloved characters like Toad, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong.

'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (2024)

"Untold: The Murder of Air McNair" is a documentary that explores the tragic and complex story of former NFL quarterback Steve "Air" McNair, focusing on his shocking murder in 2009. McNair was a beloved sports figure, known for his leadership and success in the NFL, particularly with the Tennessee Titans. However, his life came to a tragic end when he was found dead alongside his girlfriend Sahel Kazemi.

The documentary delves into the circumstances surrounding McNair's death. It explores the details of the case, the media frenzy that followed and the impact on McNair's family, friends, and fans. Most of the documentary is told through interviews, archival footage and investigative journalism.

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Union" (2024)

2. "Migration" (2023)

3. "Untold: The Murder of Air McNair" (2024)

4. "The Emoji Movie" (2017)

5. "Trolls Band Together" (2023)

6. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

7. "The Lorax" (2012)

8. "Minions" (2015)

9. "Night School" (2018)

10. "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (2024)

