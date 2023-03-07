How to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish online — Streaming release date on Peacock

Are the jokes finally up? You'll find out when you watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish online this week, as the Shrek spinoff sequel we didn't know we needed finally comes to a subscription-based streaming service.

11 years after its predecessor came out, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came out in late 2022 to rave reviews and raked in 442.5 million USD worldwide. And, now, after a long wait — where it was only available for digital purchase, rental or on Blu-ray — you'll be able to watch Puss in Boots 2 without spending extra.

The story here is relatively simple: Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) may have mocked the idea of death for his whole life, but he's now used eight of his nine lives. Now, Puss needs to track down a solution to regaining his used lives, and he's chosen the Wishing Star, but to get it, he has to go through the Black Forest. Fortunately, Puss has the help of his love interest Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and their new ally Perro the dog (Harvey Guillén), who thinks he's Puss' best friend.

In their way, there are a murderer's row of children's story baddies: Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), Papa Bear (Ray Winstone), "Big" Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

This is the latest Oscar nominated film to hit streaming services, as The Banshees of Inisherin is on HBO Max, Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount Plus and Tár is on Peacock.

As noted above, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish debuts on Peacock (one of the best streaming services) starting Friday (March 10).

How to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. as well as other regions, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish international streaming availability is TBA. So, if you're out of the country on a trip, you might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

How to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish online in the U.S.

While Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been available to buy digitally on Amazon for $20, its Peacock debut marks its lowest price: $5.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Puss in Boots 2 online in Canada

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available via Prime Video (opens in new tab) in Canada, where it costs $24.99 CAD to purchase.

How to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in the U.K. and Australia

We cannot find any proof that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be on any subscription-based streaming services in the U.K. or Australia.

In the U.K., Amazon (opens in new tab) is offering digital rental (£15.99) and purchase (£19.99).

In the Australia, Amazon (opens in new tab) is offering digital rental (AU $24.99) and purchase (AU $29.99).

If you're overseas and can't watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on the service you use normally because of geofencing, we recommend a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).