Netflix's top 10 list is blooming with tons of great new movies this week, but a few standout titles truly steal the spotlight.

If you're looking for what to watch this weekend, we regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies to highlight which ones are worth your time. Our picks this week includes a heartwarming comedy drama led by Vince Vaughn, a slasher movie inspired by '80s classics and R.L. Stine, and a must-watch true crime documentary.

Not the vibe you're looking for? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 24.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Fear Street: Prom Queen' (2025)

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For some '80s slasher vibes this weekend, Netflix has a new entry in its R.L. Stine-inspired horror series. "Fear Street: Prom Queen" doesn't quite stack up to its predecessors, but it's still a fun watch packed with big hair and even bigger scares —perfect for if you're already counting down the days until Halloween.

We’re back in the cursed town of Shadyside, this time in 1988, where high school wallflower Lori Granger (India Fowler) is shocked to find herself nominated for prom queen alongside the school’s most popular (and bloodthirsty) girls. The unexpected attention paints a target on her back, especially given the lingering rumors that her mother murdered her father on prom night years ago.

As the big night unfolds, the glitz quickly turns to gore when a masked killer starts picking off the competition one by one, turning the shindig into a blood-soaked nightmare.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

'Nonnas' (2025)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's new Vince Vaughn-led comedy "Nonnas" is as comforting as a home-cooked meal, so it's no surprise to see it still hanging strong in the Netflix top 10 after debuting Mother's Day weekend.

It tells the true story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an Italian-American who, after the loss of his mother, leaves his career behind to open a one-of-a-kind restaurant staffed entirely by Italian grandmothers, also lovingly known as nonnas. A powerhouse cast of nonnas played by legends like Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, and Lorraine Bracco brings their own fiery charm and lovable chaos to the kitchen, where they serve up heaping portions of family recipes, time-honored stories, and sass.

While the setup might sound sweet enough to give you a toothache, "Nonnas" earns its emotional payoff with heartfelt performances and a script that’s as lovingly prepared as the dishes on screen.

Watch it now on Netflix

'A Deadly American Marriage' (2025)

A Deadly American Marriage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For the true crime aficionados, Netflix debuted a shocking new documentary this month that viewers are already calling a must-watch. It chronicles a case still surrounded by unanswered questions: the brutal death of Jason Corbett at the hands of his second wife, Molly Martens, and her dad, Thomas Martens.

In the deadly altercation, both Molly and her father insisted they acted in self-defense. Ultimately, the case never went to trial, as the pair accepted plea deals and have since been released from prison.

To this day, the truth remains unclear. Was Jason a violent man who met an equally violent end? Or did his new wife and father-in-law kill him in cold blood? "A Deadly American Marriage" unpacks the controversy through intimate interviews with Molly, Thomas, and Jason’s children, offering new perspectives on a tragedy that still divides public opinion.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Fear Street: Prom Queen" (2025)

2. "Untold: The Fall of Favre" (2025)

3. "Instant Family" (2018)

4. "Air Force Elite Thunderbirds" (2025)

5. "Nonnas" (2025)

6. "Home" (2015)

7. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

8. "A Deadly American Marriage" (2025)

9. "Trolls" (2016)

10. "The Croods" (2013)