Netflix just lost 'Dexter' at the worst time — here's where you can stream it before 'Resurrection'

Even though Netflix didn't include "Dexter" on its list of what's leaving the streaming service this month, Showtime's hit crime drama has been quietly removed from the service (in the U.S).

The much-loved series revolves around Michael C. Hall's titular vigilante serial killer, and originally ran for 96 episodes across 8 seasons between 2006 and 2013.

Since then, it's endured in the streaming era as a bingeable fave, but disappeared from Netflix U.S on Thursday, June 19, precisely one year after it came to the streamer.

While the series remains available in the U.K. (as of the time of writing), anyone mid-watch in the United States will now need to sign up for Paramount Plus if they want to continue watching.

This change couldn't have come at a worse time, really, as longtime "Dexter" fans who might've been rewatching the original show on Netflix in time for "Dexter: Resurrection" will now have to switch services to do so.

'Dexter: Resurrection' is coming to Paramount Plus Premium next month

Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series - YouTube Watch On

If you don't yet have a Paramount Plus subscription, now's the time to get one: "Dexter: Resurrection" is due to premiere there on Friday, July 11.

To be clear, the original "Dexter" series is only available on the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan ($7.99/month), but if you're hoping to dive into the new spin-off, you'll need access to Paramount Plus Premium (formerly Paramount Plus with Showtime).

Paramount Plus Premium costs $12.99/month. In addition to eliminating ads (except in live TV streaming), that extra $5/month nets you several other benefits.

Premium customers can also download select shows and movies, stream local CBS channels, and, of course, get access to Showtime original programming, plus everything available on the cheaper tier.

Taking place weeks after the previous sequel series, "Dexter: New Blood," finds Dexter Morgan waking up from a coma and heading to New York City in pursuit of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

He's determined to find Harrison and make things right... Though Dexter soon realizes that his past is catching up to him, fast, forcing the pair to navigate the darkness together. Check out the trailer below:

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

If you've never seen an episode of "Dexter" before, there's an easy way to see whether you'd like it: Showtime previously uploaded the very first episode of the original series to YouTube, so you can see what's in store without spending a dime.

If you're signed up already and are looking to make the most of your subscription, check out our rundown of the best shows and movies on Paramount Plus for our top streaming recommendations.