Netflix just added this crime drama you (probably) haven't seen — and there's 3 seasons to binge-watch right now

Netflix is giving a Starz crime drama a second shot at finding its audience after it was removed from the streaming service mere weeks after the show ended.

As of today (July 23), all three seasons of Rebecca Cutter's gritty crime series "Hightown" are now available to watch on the streamer in the US.

The series originally aired on Starz and ran for 25 episodes, spread across three seasons between 2020 and 2024. The finale aired on March 8, 2024... and Starz promptly removed it at the end of that same month.

Now that it's on Netflix, I am sure there's a chance that "Hightown" could well have a second life. Trying to decide whether to stream "Hightown" on Netflix? You can find more info about the crime drama below.

What is 'Hightown' about?

Hightown Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

"Hightown" is a crime drama set in Provincetown, Massachusetts. There, we meet Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service Agent struggling with addiction.

When she discovers the body of a murdered woman, Jackie's life is upended and she attempts to start working towards sobriety... but grows convinced it's down to her to solve the murder.

At odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), one of the men investigating organized crime in the region, and the local opioid epidemic.

In addition to Raymund and Dale, the series also stars Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper. Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, and Dohn Norwood, among others.

Should you stream 'Hightown' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Starz/Jerry Bruckheimer TV/Alamy)

"Hightown" seems well-suited to become a Netflix hit. Crime dramas usually play well on the streamer (soapy family crime drama "The Waterfront" is a recent successful example), and it comes reasonably well-recommended.

At the time of writing, the show's first season holds an 80% approval rating on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, indicating generally favorable reactions (other seasons do not have a score, at present), and the site's consensus reads: "Monica Raymund's charms rise above any formulaic tendencies in "Hightown's" highly entertaining first season."

Reviewing the first season for The Hollywood Reporter, Inkoo Kang called the show "competently crafted, if not particularly memorable," adding: ""Hightown" doesn't ever reach full beach-noir status, but it does grow organically darker and more heartbreaking as the season progresses."

RogerEbert.com's Matt Fagerholm, meanwhile, said: "what prevents “Hightown” from devolving into a drag is the enormous appeal of its leading lady, Raymund, who doesn’t shy away from flashing smiles of exhilaration when she finds herself capable of being the hero after all."

(Image credit: Starz)

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan gave the show a 3-star rating, calling it a "slick but sombre" affair, describing the series as having " a solid, formulaic base" but succeeding because it "has such a gift in Raymund as Quiñones", adding: ""Hightown" itself probably won’t win any awards – although it does undoubtedly deserve the particular praise reserved for all things that are better than they need to be - but she [Quiñones] should."

Some of the audience reactions on the platform are pretty positive, too; I'm seeing plenty of top ratings and praise for both the performances and the writing (though others weren't so taken with the show or some of its content).

On balance, though, if you were looking for a new crime drama to occupy your time, then "Hightown" sounds like it could be worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

