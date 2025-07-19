This beloved comedy-drama is leaving Netflix next week — binge it now before it's gone

In a stunning move, Netflix is removing one of its own shows this month.

Now, technically, "Call My Agent" didn't start as a Netflix original. This comedy-drama originally debuted in France as "Dix Pour Cent" ("Ten Percent"; a talent agent's typical fee) and was such a hit that the streaming service bought it and ran it for four seasons.

But after July 22, it will no longer be available to stream on Netflix.

The bad news? That's a real bummer, because the show is excellent. Yes, you have to deal with subtitles, but if you can handle that, you get an HBO-caliber comedy-drama that will have you laughing whether you speak French or not.

The good news? You still have time to binge-watch the entire show. While it did run for four seasons, each season was only six episodes, meaning you'll need just 24 hours to watch the entire show.

What is 'Call My Agent' about?

"Call My Agent" features an ensemble cast, revolving around four main characters, each a partner at the prestigious talent agency ASK (Agence Samuel Kerr).

There's the duo of Andréa (Camille Cottin), a womanizing agent whose carnal desires sometimes get her into trouble. She has a close relationship with Gabriel (Grégory Montel), another of the partners at ASK, who is probably the most well-intentioned of the bunch, but can still be conniving when needed.

At the top of the power structure among the agency's partners is Mathias (Thibault de Montalembert). He's a formidable agent and arguably the star of the show. But he still makes some mistakes and struggles with his relationship with Camille (Fanny Sidney), who is Andréa's assistant and Mathias's illegitimate daughter.

Then there's Arlette (Liliane Rovère), the fourth partner and the former protegé of the late Samuel Kerr, who founded ASK. It could be argued that she is more of a secondary than a main character, but she still gets some storylines devoted to her.

I'd argue that Camille, instead, is the fourth main character, and her relationship with her father, Mathias, is integral to what makes the show so entertaining. Just one example of this happens early in the show, when she hooks up with the first actor she meets, only to discover that he's another one of Mathias's children.

You still have time to binge 'Call My Agent' — so start now

If you're worried you won't have enough time to watch the entire run of "Call My Agent," don't worry, you're not alone. I'm literally watching an episode as I write this to try and complete my binge-watch, and I still have plenty more to go.

But even if by some unfortunate circumstance I can't get through the entire 24-episode run, I won't be sad. I'm loving what I've seen so far, and if this were a new show this year, it'd be in my top 10 shows of the year.

Now, I will admit, the show is very French. Granted, it started as a French show aimed at a French audience, but I promise its appeal is universal.

Unsurprisingly, it's pretty comparable to "Entourage," though it has aged far more gracefully. Maybe it's because "Call My Agent" was only just starting when the truly abominable "Entourage" movie came out, but despite having plenty of mercurial actors, messy relationships and drama, it manages to be much more sophisticated in its presentation, even if its humor isn't inherently highbrow.

So trust me, even if you only make it through the first season, make it a priority to binge-watch this acclaimed and beloved comedy-drama now before it's gone from Netflix for good.

Stream "Call My Agent" on Netflix now

