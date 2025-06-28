5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more (June 28-29)

We're in the thick of summer now, and our favorite way to beat the heat is watching the latest movies across the best streaming services. Whether you're looking for an explosive action thriller or a haunting thriller, there's something for everyone's tastes on this list.

Leading the pack this week is “A Working Man" on MGM Plus, a Jason Statham-led action movie packed with all the familiar thrills you'd expect. For a more offbeat thriller, the Australian indie hit "In Vitro" just landed on paid video-on-demand platforms.

Netflix also has a new documentary "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise," about a cruise from hell for those morbidly curious. Meanwhile, horror fans are eating good this week between "Nosferatu" arriving on Prime Video and the meditative horror movie "The Woman in the Yard" on Peacock.

If you're looking to skip the search and find your next movie night pick, you're in the right spot. Here’s our guide on the best new movies to watch this weekend.

‘Trainwreck: Poop Cruise’ (Netflix)

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With a title like "Poop Cruise," Netflix's latest installment in its "Trainwreck" docuseries is bound to turn some heads (it certainly caught my attention when the trailer popped up on my Netflix account).

What began as a four-day cruise from Texas to Mexico quickly spiraled into chaos for the more than 4,000 passengers and crew aboard when a fire crippled the ship's electrical systems. It left the ship adrift with no engine power, refrigeration, AC, or functioning toilets (in case you couldn't already guess from the voyage's infamous nickname).

Over a harrowing four days stranded at sea, the passengers endured raw sewage seeping into the hallways and dripping down the walls, shortages of food and water, and tensions that erupted into full-blown brawls.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

‘A Working Man’ (MGM Plus)

A Working Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"A Working Man" just might be Jason Statham's Statham-iest film to date. It may lack some of the freshness of his previous outing with director David Ayer, last year's surprisingly charming "The Beekeeper," but fans of Statham’s gritty, no-nonsense action hero persona will find much to enjoy.

"A Working Man" sticks to a blueprint that fans of the genre will undoubtedly recognize. Statham stars as Levon Cade, a retired marine turned construction foreman. When a human trafficking ring kidnaps his boss’s daughter (Arianna Rivas), he's forced to dust off his deadly set of skills for one last mission.

His search pulls him into a dark criminal conspiracy, setting off a chain of events that puts his hard-earned new life at risk. Audiences have been far more enthusiastic about "A Working Man" than critics, likely because there's nothing quite like seeing Statham dismantle a Russian mafia militia with just his fists (oh, and a decorative ox skull he yanked off the wall).

Watch it now on MGM Plus

‘The Woman in the Yard’ (Peacock)

The Woman In The Yard | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Jaume Collet-Serra, known for "The Shallows" and "House of Wax," brings his signature style of horror to "The Woman in the Yard" for a terrifying spin on the Boomer mantra, "Get off my lawn!"

"Till" actress Danielle Deadwyler stars as Ramona, a mother of two who is grappling with grief and guilt after the sudden death of her husband. Since she lives in an isolated, half-renovated farmhouse, she's understandably alarmed when a mute woman covered head to toe in black appears in her yard. Especially when the stranger breaks her silence to deliver a chilling message: "Today’s the day."

This time around, the terror has a more psychological bent than Collet-Serra's previous films, delivering a slower, moodier descent into unraveling sanity. Each scare skillfully builds the film's central mystery for a payoff that feels as genuinely satisfying as it is haunting.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Nosferatu' (Prime Video)

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

Robert Eggers once again cements his status as a modern master of horror with "Nosferatu," a haunting reimagining of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker’s "Dracula." While the storyline closely mirrors the original, Eggers injects his signature atmospheric dread and a streak of dark humor for a chilling experience that feels both timeless and uniquely his own.

Set in the late 1830s, the film follows newlyweds Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) and Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) as they become wrapped up in a slow-burning nightmare. When Thomas travels to the foreboding estate of Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) in Transylvania for a business deal, eerie visions that have haunted Ellen since childhood begin to resurface.

Though the villagers warn Thomas to keep his distance, he forges onward and discovers that Orlok is no mere recluse but rather something far more horrifying: a terrifying monster with its sights on Ellen's soul.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'In Vitro' (PVOD)

In Vitro - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This Australian indie sci-fi thriller earned a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many highlighting how it winds up the tension with its unsettling score and precisely executed jolts.

Set in a not-so-distant future ravaged by ecological collapse, "In Vitro" follows Layla (Talia Zucker) and her husband Jack (Ashley Zuckerman), who struggle to make a living on their remote cattle farm.

To pull their family back from the brink of financial ruin, Jack turns to experimental animal breeding technology. Things grow tense between them as strange and unsettling events begin to haunt their property. But Layla only discovers the full extent of what horrors Jack has unleashed when a storm knocks out their power and releases his experiments.

Buy or rent on Amazon or Apple