5 best Netflix drama miniseries to stream right now

Netflix has a ton of great shows to binge. It's why it's one of the best streaming services out there. It also has a ton of great miniseries, which are perfect for binge-watching in a single sitting and a great way to spend a weekend.

I love a miniseries, or a limited series if you prefer that term. I just reviewed Netflix's newest political thriller miniseries "Zero Day" and it was tough not to just finish all six episodes in a single sitting.

It was also tough to leave it off this list, but since I just recommended it to you above, consider it a bonus. I've instead rounded up five other Netflix drama miniseries you can stream right now so once you're done with "Zero Day" you can move on to your next Netflix binge. Here are my picks for the five best Netflix drama miniseries to stream right now.

'American Primeval' (2025)

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"American Primeval" is directed by "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg. A six-part limited series, it's a Western period piece that is a brutal portrayal of the collision of culture, religion, and community in the American West during the 1857 Utah War. It stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, who has gone west in hopes of overcoming the loss of his wife and son.

Alongside Kitsch is a deep ensemble cast. Kim Coates portrays Mormon leader Brigham Young, Jai Courtney and Kyle Bradly Davis are ruthless trappers Virgil and Tilly, and Shea Whigham as famed Wild West mountain man Jim Bridger, who runs the Fort Bridger outpost in the Wild West. Our own Alix Blackburn dubbed it "already one of my favorite shows of 2025" so don't hesitate to watch it now.

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Stream "American Primeval" on Netflix now

'Baby Reindeer' (2024)

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Baby Reindeer" is adapted from comedian Richard Gadd's autobiographical show of the same name, which was a breakout success at the Edinburgh Fringe festival. However, that play's success is now dwarfed by the success of this Netflix comedy drama miniseries, which took six Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and is considered the best miniseries of 2024, albeit after "Shogun" transitioned from a limited series to an ongoing drama series.

In this iteration of his story, Gadd stars as the fictional Donny Dunn, who is of course based on Gadd himself. He works as a bartender in a London pub where he meets Martha (Jessica Gunning), who develops an attachment to him and begins stalking him. As if that wasn't bad enough, he is recovering from a sexually abusive relationship with his former mentor TV writer Darrien O'Connor (Tom Goodman-Hill), which the show explores as the series goes on.

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream "Baby Reindeer" on Netflix now

'Griselda' (2024)

Griselda | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Griselda" stars Sofia Vergara as Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, a real-life version of Tony Montana from "Scarface." Known as the "Godmother of Cocaine," she was a domineering force in the Miami underworld during the 1980s. However, a combination of factors would lead to her downfall, ultimately landing her in prison to escape the cartel.

While the show itself is compelling it's Vergara's performance as the titular Griselda that makes this miniseries a must-watch. She completely disappears into the role, shedding her more bombastic persona from "Modern Family." She was nominated for numerous awards, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film.

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stream "Griselda" on Netflix now

'Ripley' (2024)

Ripley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Ripley" stars Andrew Scott as the titular Tom Ripley, the iconic con man made famous in Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and the 1999 film adaptation starring Matt Damon as the titular con man. The show follows Ripley as he journeys to Italy to find Dickie Greenleaf, a journey that ultimately takes more than a few shocking turns.

As one of my best TV shows of 2024, I loved "Ripley." The first two and a half episodes are a slow-building crescendo of tension, but once it pops partway through episode 3 ("III Sommerso") the remaining five and a half episodes are an incredible thrill ride. It's also one of the most beautifully shot shows ever, with writer/director/creator Steven Zaillian opting to shoot the entire series in gorgeous black and white.

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stream "Ripley" on Netflix now

'The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

The Fall of the House of Usher | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Fall of the House of Usher" is the most recent Netflix miniseries from "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan. Borrowing its name from the famous Edgar Allen Poe short story, this horror drama miniseries takes from several of Poe's works, combining them into one story set across decades about the fall of Baltimore, Maryland pharmaceutical CEO Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and the rest of the Usher family.

This was one of my 10 best shows of 2023 and I love it on so many levels. The Ushers are clearly a stand-in for the real-life Sackler family, whose pharmaceutical company contributed to the opioid crisis in the U.S., and while not necessarily subtle, it's a choice that works. But the show is also a brilliant homage to Poe's work and a well-executed horror show with sparing yet effective uses of jumpscares, blood and gore. Plus as a Maryland native, I'll give anything about Baltimore some bonus points, but trust me when I say this show doesn't need them.

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream "The Fall of the House of Usher" on Netflix now

None of these catching your eye? Check out these five Netflix thriller miniseries you can binge in a single weekend for more options. Or, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows for even more to stream right now.