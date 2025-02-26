Apple TV Plus just dropped first look at new crime drama with Anya Taylor-Joy — and it's already on my must-watch list

Anya Taylor-Joy is back with another Apple TV Plus project, fresh off the success of the streamer’s recent hit “The Gorge.”

This time, she’s stepping into the world of crime drama with “Lucky,” an upcoming limited series that Apple just dropped a first look at (and it’s already on my must-watch list).

In one of the newly released images, Taylor-Joy stands on a rooftop with the bright city lights behind her, wearing a shimmering dress and a strikingly intense expression. While specific details about the adaptation remain under wraps, the sleek, moody aesthetic could hint at a gripping drama set in a glitzy but dangerous world.

Reese Witherspoon, who founded Reese’s Book Club to highlight diverse female voices and stories across various genres, said in a press release: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV Plus and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel — to audiences around the world.”

While Apple has yet to release a trailer, the few images we have hint at a stylish and intriguing crime drama, one that could easily become the platform’s next big hit (but for now we keep our expectations in check).

With Taylor-Joy in the lead and Apple TV Plus building a strong track record for compelling dramas, “Lucky” is already shaping up to be a series worth keeping an eye on. Here’s everything we know so far.

‘Lucky’ on Apple TV Plus — what we know right now

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In addition to the first-look images, Apple has revealed more plot details about this crime drama. While a trailer will provide a clearer glimpse, for now, here’s the official description:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Taylor-Joy stars as a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

For those unfamiliar with the book and need a little more context, “Lucky” follows the life of Luciana “Luck” Armstrong, a skilled con artist raised by her father, John, in a world of scams and deception.

Together, they traverse the United States, executing cons and living under false identities. As an adult, Lucky and her boyfriend, Cary, successfully pull off a million-dollar heist, planning to start anew with fresh identities. However, when Cary disappears, Lucky is left alone and on the run.

Drew Starkey takes on a significant recurring role as Cary, Lucky’s (Taylor-Joy) partner. A newly released image above shows the two in a close embrace. Meanwhile, Timothy Olyphant is reportedly set to portray her father, with Annette Bening and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor also joining the cast.

“Lucky” will be led by co-showrunners Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, while Anya Taylor-Joy joins as an executive producer through her company, LadyKiller.

Filming has only just begun, so there’s no release date yet, but hopefully, more updates will arrive soon. With Anya Taylor-Joy leading the cast, a compelling crime drama at its core, and the creative team behind it, “Lucky” could have all the makings of a must-watch.

I’m not getting my hopes up just yet but I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this one.