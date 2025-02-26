New on Hulu in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Hulu subscribers. Not only will Hulu be live-streaming the Academy Awards, but one of this year’s top contenders for Best Picture, “Anora,” will also be available to stream.

Fans of “Grey's Anatomy” will be excited to see Ellen Pompeo take on a new leading role in the limited series “Good American Family.” Stepping away from the world of medical drama, this gripping series is inspired by a shocking true story about a family who adopted a child they believed had dwarfism, only to later suspect she was actually an adult masquerading as a child.

Read on for our top picks of the month, plus a full list of everything coming to the streaming service in March and a rundown of what’s leaving so you don’t miss out!

New on Hulu in March 2025: Top picks

‘Deli Boys’

Deli Boys | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes you need a good laugh to start off the month, and it seems like “Deli Boys” could provide exactly that. This new comedy series centers on two pampered Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), whose lives are upended when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies.

They soon discover that their father's success was built on a secret life of crime. To maintain their family's legacy, the brothers must navigate the complexities of the underworld, guided by their father's confidante, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan).

Stream on Hulu starting March 6

‘Anora’

Anora Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“Anora,” a Best Picture nominee at the 97th Academy Awards, is a compelling American comedy-drama. This movie cleverly dismantles the classic Cinderella tale, delivering a story that is both darkly funny and deeply heartbreaking. Baker, who both writes and directs, balances humor and tragedy in the perfect way while extracting sharp comedy from the increasingly absurd twists in Ani’s journey.

Starring Mikey Madison in a breakout performance, “Anora” centers on Anora Mikheeva, a Brooklyn stripper who becomes entangled in a tumultuous relationship with Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch. Their whirlwind romance offers Ani a glimpse into a life of luxury, but she soon faces challenges from Vanya's disapproving family and the complexities of their disparate worlds.

Stream on Hulu from March 17

‘Good American Family’

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Good American Family” is an upcoming true crime drama series inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism, who was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett. The Barnetts later alleged that Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child, leading to a complex legal and media saga.

Ellen Pompeo stars as Kristine Barnett, with Mark Duplass portraying Michael Barnett, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. The narrative is presented from multiple viewpoints to capture the conflicting accounts surrounding the case. The series is set to unfold over eight episodes, with the first two episodes available on the premiere date, followed by weekly releases.

Stream on Hulu starting March 19

Everything new on Hulu in March 2025

March 1

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens vs. Predator - Requiem (2007)

The Amateur (1982)

American Hustle En Español (2013)

American Hustle (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

Anger Management (2003)

Big (1988)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Brooklyn (2015)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lincoln (2012)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys En Español (2010)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Prometheus (2012)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Sideways (2004)

The Social Network (2010)

The Wrestler (2008)

Think Like a Man Too En Español (2014)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

The Truman Show (1998)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wadjda (2013)

War Horse (2011)

Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

Whatever Works En Español (2009)

Whatever Works (2009)

Wild Target (2010)

March 2

The Oscars: Special Premiere

Love Again (2023)

Love Again En Español (2023)

March 3

Sensory Overload

March 4

The Gutter (2024)

March 6

Deli Boys (Season 1)

March 7

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)

The Inner Portrait (2025)

Classified (2024)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

March 8

Babylon (2022)

Babylon En Español (2022)

March 10

American Idol: Season 8 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere

The Benefactor (2015)

Ca$h (2010)

Hesher (2010)

March 11

New Life (2023)

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere

March 12

Murai In Love (Season 1) (DUBBED)

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Season 2)

The Conners (Seasons 1-5)

March 13

Monster Hunter (2020)

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Stepmom from Hell

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Complete Season 26

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1

American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1

Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1

Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1

Brigham Young: Architect of Faith: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Season 9B

Control Freak: Film Premiere

Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5

March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere

Fight Club (1999)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Prestige (2006)

True Lies (1994)

March 15

The Roundup: Punishment (2024)

The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)

Premonition (2007)

Premonition En Español (2007)

March 17

The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1

Anora (2024)

March 18

Carol (2015)

Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)

March 19

Gannibal (Season 2)

Good American Family (Series Premiere)

Hyper Knife Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tokyo Revengers Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)

Magi (Seasons 1-2) (DUBBED)

Rega Crimson (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 20

O'Dessa (Film Premiere)

My Strange Arrest (Season 2)

Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (Season 1)

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition (Season 1)

Rachael Ray in Tuscany (Season 1)

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 22

The Jesus Music (2021)

March 23

The Machine

The Machine En Español

March 24

Wildflower (2022)

March 25

Big Boys: Complete Season 3

Dandelion (2024)

March 26

The Conners (Season 6)

March 27

The Conners (Season 8 Premiere)

Alone (Season 11)

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)

Find My Country House (Season 1)

March 28

Chosen Family (2024)

The Line (2023)

March 31

Alex Cross (2012)

The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bachelorette (2012

Leaving Hulu in March 2025

March 1

Rubikon (2022)

March 2

Simulant (2023)

March 3

Benedetta (2021)

March 4

Lantern's Lane (2021)

March 5

"Mark, Mary & Some Other People" (2021)

March 6

97 Minutes (2023)

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (2022)

March 7

India Sweets and Spices (2021)

March 11

Multiverse (2022)

March 14

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

Wetlands (2017)

You Can't Kill Meme (2021)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

March 15

Official Competition (2021)

March 16

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)

March 18

Captains of Za'atari (2021)

Manifest West (2022)

March 22

Section 8 (2022)

March 24

"Arts, Beats & Lyrics"

March 25

American Siege (2022)

Mass (2021)

March 31

Insomnium (2017)

Night Raiders (2021)

Snakehead (2021)