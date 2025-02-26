New on Hulu in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Hulu subscribers. Not only will Hulu be live-streaming the Academy Awards, but one of this year’s top contenders for Best Picture, “Anora,” will also be available to stream.
Fans of “Grey's Anatomy” will be excited to see Ellen Pompeo take on a new leading role in the limited series “Good American Family.” Stepping away from the world of medical drama, this gripping series is inspired by a shocking true story about a family who adopted a child they believed had dwarfism, only to later suspect she was actually an adult masquerading as a child.
Read on for our top picks of the month, plus a full list of everything coming to the streaming service in March and a rundown of what’s leaving so you don’t miss out!
New on Hulu in March 2025: Top picks
‘Deli Boys’
Sometimes you need a good laugh to start off the month, and it seems like “Deli Boys” could provide exactly that. This new comedy series centers on two pampered Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), whose lives are upended when their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies.
They soon discover that their father's success was built on a secret life of crime. To maintain their family's legacy, the brothers must navigate the complexities of the underworld, guided by their father's confidante, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan).
Stream on Hulu starting March 6
‘Anora’
“Anora,” a Best Picture nominee at the 97th Academy Awards, is a compelling American comedy-drama. This movie cleverly dismantles the classic Cinderella tale, delivering a story that is both darkly funny and deeply heartbreaking. Baker, who both writes and directs, balances humor and tragedy in the perfect way while extracting sharp comedy from the increasingly absurd twists in Ani’s journey.
Starring Mikey Madison in a breakout performance, “Anora” centers on Anora Mikheeva, a Brooklyn stripper who becomes entangled in a tumultuous relationship with Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch. Their whirlwind romance offers Ani a glimpse into a life of luxury, but she soon faces challenges from Vanya's disapproving family and the complexities of their disparate worlds.
Stream on Hulu from March 17
‘Good American Family’
“Good American Family” is an upcoming true crime drama series inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism, who was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett. The Barnetts later alleged that Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child, leading to a complex legal and media saga.
Ellen Pompeo stars as Kristine Barnett, with Mark Duplass portraying Michael Barnett, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. The narrative is presented from multiple viewpoints to capture the conflicting accounts surrounding the case. The series is set to unfold over eight episodes, with the first two episodes available on the premiere date, followed by weekly releases.
Stream on Hulu starting March 19
Everything new on Hulu in March 2025
March 1
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Alien vs. Predator (2004)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Aliens (1986)
- Aliens vs. Predator - Requiem (2007)
- The Amateur (1982)
- American Hustle En Español (2013)
- American Hustle (2013)
- The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Big (1988)
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Brooklyn (2015)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- Good Will Hunting (1997)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Jojo Rabbit (2019)
- L.A. Confidential (1997)
- The Last King of Scotland (2006)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- Life of Pi (2012)
- Lincoln (2012)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- The Other Guys En Español (2010)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- The Predator (2018)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Sideways (2004)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Wrestler (2008)
- Think Like a Man Too En Español (2014)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- True Grit (2010)
- The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Wadjda (2013)
- War Horse (2011)
- Welcome to the Rileys (2010)
- Whatever Works En Español (2009)
- Whatever Works (2009)
- Wild Target (2010)
March 2
- The Oscars: Special Premiere
- Love Again (2023)
- Love Again En Español (2023)
March 3
- Sensory Overload
March 4
- The Gutter (2024)
March 6
- Deli Boys (Season 1)
March 7
- Notes on a Scandal (2006)
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)
- The Inner Portrait (2025)
- Classified (2024)
- Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
- The Banger Sisters (2002)
March 8
- Babylon (2022)
- Babylon En Español (2022)
March 10
- American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
- The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
- The Benefactor (2015)
- Ca$h (2010)
- Hesher (2010)
March 11
- New Life (2023)
- Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
March 12
- Murai In Love (Season 1) (DUBBED)
- Am I Being Unreasonable? (Season 2)
- The Conners (Seasons 1-5)
March 13
- Monster Hunter (2020)
- The First 48: Critical Minutes
- Stepmom from Hell
- The Boston Strangler
- The First 48: Complete Season 26
- Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
- American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
- Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
- Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
- Brigham Young: Architect of Faith: Complete Season 1
- After the First 48: Season 9B
- Control Freak: Film Premiere
- Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
March 14
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
- Fight Club (1999)
- Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)
- The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
- The Prestige (2006)
- True Lies (1994)
March 15
- The Roundup: Punishment (2024)
- The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)
- Premonition (2007)
- Premonition En Español (2007)
March 17
- The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
- Anora (2024)
March 18
- Carol (2015)
- Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
March 19
- Gannibal (Season 2)
- Good American Family (Series Premiere)
- Hyper Knife Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Tokyo Revengers Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
- Magi (Seasons 1-2) (DUBBED)
- Rega Crimson (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 20
- O'Dessa (Film Premiere)
- My Strange Arrest (Season 2)
- Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition (Season 1)
- Rachael Ray in Tuscany (Season 1)
- Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
March 21
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1) (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 22
- The Jesus Music (2021)
March 23
- The Machine
- The Machine En Español
March 24
- Wildflower (2022)
March 25
- Big Boys: Complete Season 3
- Dandelion (2024)
March 26
- The Conners (Season 6)
March 27
- The Conners (Season 8 Premiere)
- Alone (Season 11)
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)
- Find My Country House (Season 1)
March 28
- Chosen Family (2024)
- The Line (2023)
March 31
- Alex Cross (2012)
- The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Bachelorette (2012
Leaving Hulu in March 2025
March 1
- Rubikon (2022)
March 2
- Simulant (2023)
March 3
- Benedetta (2021)
March 4
- Lantern's Lane (2021)
March 5
- "Mark, Mary & Some Other People" (2021)
March 6
- 97 Minutes (2023)
- Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (2022)
March 7
- India Sweets and Spices (2021)
March 11
- Multiverse (2022)
March 14
- Bad Therapy (2020)
- Bayou Caviar (2018)
- Changeland (2019)
- Flux Gourmet (2022)
- Wetlands (2017)
- You Can't Kill Meme (2021)
- You Laugh But It's True (2011)
March 15
- Official Competition (2021)
March 16
- Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
- Captains of Za'atari (2021)
- Manifest West (2022)
March 22
- Section 8 (2022)
March 24
- "Arts, Beats & Lyrics"
March 25
- American Siege (2022)
- Mass (2021)
March 31
- Insomnium (2017)
- Night Raiders (2021)
- Snakehead (2021)
