Netflix drops first trailer for new drama show — and it’s based on a shocking true story

Netflix is bringing a major environmental scandal that rocked the U.K. to the screen on February 27 with its upcoming drama, “Toxic Town.” Based on the real-life poisonings in the town of Corby, the show explores how a British community’s mishandling of toxic waste led to tragic consequences for local families.

“Toxic Town” follows a group of mothers (played by Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, and Claudia Jessie) as they take on their local council after their children are born with birth defects. It’s a testament to the strength of a community standing against institutional failure and greed.

Now that the trailer is here, viewers can get their first look at “Toxic Town” and what it has to offer as a compelling Netflix drama. Watch it below:

“Toxic Town” aims to shed light on a story that many may not know but should never forget. Writer Jack Thorne said: “The more you look into it, the more complicated it all becomes. I’ve done legal dramas before, but this one … being taken through the actual truth of it and seeing the journey that they had to go on in order to prove this, I found it very surprising and shocking.”

He also went on to say: “It was just so incredible to see and to see how it affected other parts of their life. It’s not just this simple hero’s journey of women banding together and fighting the man and getting this court victory. There’s nothing simple about it at all. You see where their power comes from, which is really just in the most basic level of humanity that they show for each other.”

So, here’s everything to know about “Toxic Town” before it lands on the streaming service later this month.

What is the true story behind ‘Toxic Town’?

(Image credit: Ben Blackall / Netflix)

“Toxic Town” is based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, which took place in a former steel town in Northamptonshire undertaking a massive land redevelopment project after its steelworks closed.

The local council transported large amounts of contaminated waste from the old industrial sites, failing to follow proper safety measures. As a result, toxic materials, including heavy metals, were released into the air and surrounding environment.

Over time, an alarming number of children were born with severe birth defects, primarily affecting their hands and feet. Their mothers, who had been pregnant while living near or passing through affected areas, believed exposure to the pollution caused these abnormalities.

In a tense legal battle, a group of families took Corby Borough Council to court, accusing them of negligence.

In 2009, the High Court ruled in their favor, marking the first time a U.K. court recognized a direct link between industrial pollution and birth defects. The case became an incredibly important moment in environmental and legal history, exposing the long-term consequences of reckless waste management.

‘Toxic Town’ looks like a must-watch drama this month

(Image credit: Netflix)

Judging by the trailer, “Toxic Town” has all the makings of a powerful and important watch, tackling a real-life environmental scandal. With Whittaker, Wood, and Jessie at the center as determined mothers, it looks to offer a gripping story about holding power accountable, no matter how much you have to fight for it.

Thorne told Netflix: “Jodie [Whittaker, as one of the mothers at the center of the case] similarly … I’ve never seen her do anything like this, sort of finding that chaos and that truth and that bravery that Susan has got. And then Aimee Lou [Wood] — that quietness and that tragedy. Each of them just brought something new that I’d never seen them do before. And when you’re with a cast that’s doing that consistently, it’s so exciting to watch and it’s so beautiful.”

Not only does “Toxic Town” revisit a significant case that may not be widely known to international audiences, but it also explores the consequences of environmental carelessness. If you’re looking for a powerful drama with real-world impact, this could be one to watch on Netflix this month.

Stream "Toxic Town" on Netflix starting February 27.