New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Oct 14-20)

Following the debut of "Outer Banks" season 4 last week, Netflix is welcoming a boatload of new releases this week.

The biggest new release of the week is the new movie, "Woman of the Hour", a crime thriller based on a shocking true story. Aside from that, we're also getting the latest season of "The Lincoln Lawyer" and the final season of "All American: Homecoming", along with a highly-regarded biopic, the return of an animated fave, and plenty more besides.

Here's a complete day-by-day breakdown of everything that's new to Netflix this week. There's nothing of note that's leaving the platform this week, but don't forget to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in October if you're trying to plan your viewing for the rest of the month.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'All American: Homecoming' season 3

All American: Homecoming | Season 3 | Trailer | The CW - YouTube Watch On

The third (and final) season of The CW's "All American" spin-off comes to Netflix this week, after concluding its network run on September 30.

The YA sports drama follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) to Bringston University, Atlanta, where, she strives to become a pro tennis player. Along with Simone, we also follow Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), a high school baseball prodigy who rejected an MLB draft to play at Bringston under Coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict).

The final season continues to follow the ups and downs of our ensembles' lives at Bringston, as our cast struggles to balance their romantic relationships with their elite careers.

Watch on Netflix from October 15

'Selma'

Selma Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Ava DuVernay's acclaimed, Best Picture-nominated 2014 biopic is hitting Netflix this week, and it comes highly recommended: it's 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie chronicles the real three-month period in 1965 wherein Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (here played by David Oyelowo) led civil rights campaigners on a dangerous march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama while calling for equal voting rights for Black people in the United States, a journey that culminated with 36th President Lyndon B. Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) signing the Voting Rights Act.

Watch on Netflix from October 16

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' season 2

Jurassic World Chaos Theory | Season 2 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Need some family entertainment? "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" is thundering back to our screens, bringing more trouble, more secrets and, of course, more dinosaurs, to Netflix this week.

We're expecting to learn just how Brooklynn managed to survive the Allosaurus attack this season. Having stowed away on a cargo ship laden with dinosaurs, the rest of the Nublar Six are on a collision course with the mysterious "Broker", the ringleader of a dinosaur smuggling ring.

Watch on Netflix from October 17

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Idealistic defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) returns to our screens this week as 10 new episodes of "The Lincoln Lawyer" are coming to Netflix in one go.

Once again, he'll be tackling more cases across Los Angeles, all from the back seat of his beautiful Lincoln. This third installment is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Gods of Guilt", and finds Haller on the hunt for whoever killed his former client, Gloria Days (Fiona Rene).

Watch on Netflix starting October 17

'Woman of the Hour'

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Woman of the Hour" sees Anna Kendrick making her directorial debut with a stranger-than-fiction drama based on a true story about an aspiring actress and a serial killer in the middle of his murder spree.

Set in the 1970s, the movie follows aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick), the bachelorette at the center of an episode of "The Dating Game". It soon becomes clear that Bachelor #3 is Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), the murderer who became known as the Dating Game Killer. Netflix says that this new movie 'flips the serial killer story on its head, zeroing in on Alcala's victims and the lives he cut short'.

Watch on Netflix starting October 18

Everything new on Netflix: Oct 14-20

OCTOBER 14

"Mighty Monsterwheelies"

Inspired by iconic movie monsters like Dracula and The Mummy, but with a Frankenstein-sized twist: These vehicle heroes are here to help — not scare!

OCTOBER 15

"Abandoned"

Struggling with new parenthood, a couple seeks peace in an isolated farmhouse only to become increasingly haunted by its gruesome past.

"All American: Homecoming" season 3

"Detroiters"

Lifelong friends Tim and Sam know they run the best ad agency in Detroit — they just have to convince everyone else.

"Comedy Revenge"

Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again — let the giggles begin!

"Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special"

Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty, and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.

OCTOBER 16

"Ancient Apocalypse"

Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

"I Am a Killer"

Season 5. From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn't know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.

"Selma"

"Justice"

A young detective seeks the help of a discharged police officer, giving him the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for solving a bank raid case.

"Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare"

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.

"Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap"

In a documentary that advocates for skills-based hiring, six young adults from underserved areas try skills training to jump-start their careers.

OCTOBER 17

"Gundam: Requiem for Vengenace"

Eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation's new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" season 2

"The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3

"Outside"

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

"The Shadow Strays"

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate — and she’ll destroy anyone in her path.

OCTOBER 18

"Ghost Hunters" Seasons 10-11

Deploying the latest technology, paranormal investigators scare up the truth about spirits, hauntings, and other eerie supernatural phenomena.

"Happiness Is"

Turning 40 was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.

"Join or Die"

This documentary examines sociologist Robert Putnam's theory that declining participation in community organizations cultivated an American civic crisis.

"The Man Who Love UFOs"

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter's investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence — until he decides to fabricate his own.

"Woman of the Hour"

"Yintah"

In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans' fight to save their land — and history — from being destroyed by an energy company’s pipeline.

"The Turnaround"

A devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan inspires his city to give a struggling shortstop a game-changing standing ovation in this rousing short documentary.

OCTOBER 19

"American Ninja Warrior" season 14

Contestants push their bodies and minds to the limit as they strive to conquer extreme obstacle courses and achieve ninja glory.