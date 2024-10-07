Netflix’s new time travel movie just got a first trailer — and it looks like throwback fun

I love pretty much anything to do with time travel. The oft-used storytelling device has near-limitless potential and is ideally suited for creating branching movies full of interesting twists and turns. So, when I heard that Netflix was set to release a new time travel horror-thriller this month my attention was certainly piqued.

The movie is called “Time Cut”, and we just got our first proper look at this upcoming Netflix project thanks to its debut trailer. Curiously, this streaming original looks remarkably reminiscent of Prime Video’s “Totally Killer”, which arrived last October. However, there’s plenty of room in the streaming world for multiple time travel slashers, so the clear similarities aren’t spoiling my excitement.

If you’re already planning your Halloween movie marathons, this is one Netflix flick you might want to consider adding to the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about “Time Cut”...

What is ‘Time Cut’ about?

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lucy Field (Madison Bailey) is a high school senior haunted by the past. 20 years previously her older sister Summer (Antonia Gentry) was murdered by a masked killer, and this tragic event has caused a rift in Lucy’s life that even the passage of time has been unable to heal.

However, when the science whiz student discovers a time machine, she travels back to the year 2003 and sets out to prevent her sister from being murdered, and also unmask the unknown killer. Cue lots of early 2000s nostalgia and plenty of slasher scares as Madison races against the ticking clock to save her sister.

Set to a head-bopping Avril Lavigne tune, the first trailer for “Time Cut” presents a movie that blends teen comedy and horror thrills, and looks like it could be a whole load of throwback fun.

Here’s when you can stream ‘Time Cut’ on Netflix

If the first trailer for “Time Cut” has sold on you on this upcoming Netflix movie, then you’ll be pleased to know that you won’t have long to wait before you stream it yourself. “Time Cut” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30. While that's still a couple of weeks away, the good news is it's just in time for Halloween.

