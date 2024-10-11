Netflix's new romantic drama just landed — and it's an intoxicating watch

It’s been a while since Netflix delivered a romantic drama movie packed with passion, but “Lonely Planet” seems to be the next big surprise. As someone who’s a sucker for heartfelt, emotionally charged stories, I knew this one would make an impression on me. Now that it’s on the streaming service, I believe it has the chance to crack the top 10.

The intoxicating romance drama has all the makings of a fan favorite. Two glowing people at the center who have their own problems to deal with, yet can’t help but fall for one another. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth have an impressive amount of chemistry as their characters explore an age-gap relationship.

Early reception, however, proves to be quite negative. Not every critic has fallen in love with their sweet romance (and it’s set to get a Rotten score, sadly). But here’s why I believe the critics are wrong — and why this new Netflix movie is absolutely worth a watch this weekend.

‘Lonely Planet’ is sweet and simple

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Lonely Planet” follows a secluded novelist, Katherine (Dern), as she travels to a writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the distant location will help her break through her creative block. During her stay, she crosses paths with a young man, Owen (Hemsworth) and what begins as a casual encounter soon blossoms into a passionate, life-changing romance. Sounds simple enough, right? That’s because it is, and it works well.

This is a romantic drama that doesn’t need to be complicated. Katherine has some issues back home, and we learn that through a call, but she’s only there to finish her book. There's no need for hidden pasts or overcomplicated backstories to make this love story compelling. Owen is at the retreat with his girlfriend, Lily (Diana Silvers), who hopes to connect with other writers. Again, their relationship seems simple enough. The movie instantly became an easy watch for me, and the experience was even better seeing two main leads develop a surprising bond.

Of course, this isn’t the best romance movie ever, and it might fall flat for people who love a good bit of juicy drama. But “Lonely Planet” is about the transformational power of travel, and how being with someone in unfamiliar territory can spark some deep-rooted feelings. The side characters are easily forgettable and the plot can be predictable. Dern and Hemsworth, however, bring something fresh to the genre. They’re just two lost people who meet by chance, and that meeting leads to intoxicating slow-burn tension.

Lonely Planet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned before, critics aren’t very fond of Netflix’s new romantic drama. “Lonely Planet” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but judging by early reviews it might not get the certified fresh rating. Personally, I don’t think it deserves the amount of criticism. It’s a simple romantic drama that is both comforting and easy to watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alissa Wilkinson from New York Times said: “Beautiful people in beautiful places can be fun to look at, but you need more than just a pretty face to keep your interest over the long term (or a feature-length film).” Meanwhile, Next Big Picture’s Alyssa Christian stated the movie is “visually pleasing” and “offers moments of charm to keep you engaged,” but the “romantic arc feels half-baked.”

Thankfully, there’s a positive review I very much agree with. Collider’s Tania Hussain said: “Katherine and Owen’s journey of self-discovery is what makes Lonely Planet uniquely introspective and different from traditional romantic dramas.”

‘Lonely Planet’ is definitely worth watching on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you enjoy a good romance story that doesn’t try to be complicated or extravagant, then “Lonely Planet” should be your next watch on the streamer. It’s a feel-good movie that’s simple to follow, but that doesn’t mean it lacks passion or tension. Dern and Hemsworth have undeniable chemistry, and it only makes their story more intoxicating.

Need more to stream? Watch these five romantic thriller thrillers on Netflix . You can also check out the best Netflix Halloween movies if you’re in the spooky season mindset (I certainly am).

Stream “Lonely Planet” on Netflix now.