Netflix has a new disaster drama show that’s already crashed the top 10

If you’re looking to dive into a show that will have you gripping the edge of your seat, Netflix’s newest disaster drama “La Palma” could be the one to watch. Directed by Kasper Barfoed, this show debuted on the platform last week on December 12 and has already managed to climb the charts, overtaking one of my favorite thrillers of the year, “Black Doves.”

At the time of writing (December 16) “La Palma” has rocketed into Netflix’s top 10, landing in the No.3 spot. This is pretty impressive for a show that’s only been on the streaming service for four days, and it has the potential to climb even higher.

The show follows a determined young scientist who fights to warn the world of a massive volcanic eruption that looms with the potential to trigger a global disaster. Meanwhile, a Norwegian family navigate the escalating threat of an ecological catastrophe.

If you’re a fan of intense disaster dramas like “Chernobyl” or “The Impossible”, you might not want to miss “La Palma” now that it’s streaming. However, just because something cracks the top 10 doesn’t always mean it’s worthy. Here’s everything to know about “La Palma” and whether it’s worth a spot on your watchlist.

What is ‘La Palma’ about?

La Palma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

On the scenic island of “La Palma”, a tragic accident involving a glass-bottomed boat claims the lives of unsuspecting tourists. Shortly after, Fredrik (Anders Baasmo Christiansen), Jennifer (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal), and their children, Sara (Alma Günther) and Tobias (Bernard Storm Lager), arrive for their annual getaway. The trip seems off to a lucky start when they’re upgraded to a luxurious room, but their luck might not hold for long.

Meanwhile, geologists Marie (Thea Sofie Loch Næss) and Haukur (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) uncover alarming evidence that a massive volcanic eruption is imminent, one powerful enough to wreak havoc not just on the island but across continents. As tremors shake La Palma, Marie and Haukur must persuade their supervisor, Álvaro (Jorge de Juan), to act before it’s too late.

While fictional, the drama is grounded in reality. La Palma is a real island, and its volatile Cumbre Vieja volcano, the most active in the Canary Islands, last erupted in 2021.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you stream ‘La Palma’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If gripping disaster dramas are your thing, “La Palma” might be worth a spot on your watchlist. While it hasn’t received a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, its audience rating currently sits at 38% (as of December 16), which isn’t exactly glowing.

Many viewers have pointed out issues with the storyline, describing it as having “plot line failures,” and criticizing the writing despite praising the “stunning visuals.” However, some fans have found it to be a captivating experience, with comments like, “I’ve never been more invested in a natural disaster show.”

Based on the two critic reviews currently available on the site, both offer positive feedback. LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta said: “La Palma is enjoyable and binge-watch-worthy, making us watch a terrifying reality in an engaging way.” Meanwhile, Chris Joyce from Movies and Munchies thinks the “character development is uneven and there are some unbelievable plot conveniences, but the stunning visuals, palpable moral dilemmas, and family dynamics work to offset the shortcomings so this isn’t a full-on storytelling disaster.”

Based on the mixed reviews, it’s difficult to determine if “La Palma” is a must-watch for everyone. However, if you’re into stories that delve into complex family dynamics and the high-stakes tension of natural disasters, this show delivers on both fronts.

Not feeling it? Check out what’s new on Netflix this week or stream these miniseries on Prime Video for quality entertainment.

Stream "La Palma" on Netflix now.