Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

The weather's getting colder, but the best streaming services are only heating up with binge-worthy shows. But with so much on offer, figuring out what to watch next can feel worse than coal in your stocking.

Enter the Netflix Top 10, where I make a beeline to whenever I don't know what new movies and shows to watch. Granted, not every one is guaranteed to be a hit, but it's a great way to cut through the noise quickly. That's why we're highlighting the three best shows that are actually worth the hype. That includes a Keira Knightley-led spy thriller, a divisive new crime drama, and one of the best video game adaptations of all time.

So let's dive into our top picks (as well as the full Netflix Top 10). For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows or everything new on Netflix this month.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 as of 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 15.

Best shows in the Netflix Top 10

'Black Doves'

Critics have been raving about Netflix's riveting new spy thriller "Black Doves," and its 94% Rotten Tomatoes score is well-deserved. It's also technically a Christmas show if we're going by "Die Hard" rules, making it the perfect watch for the festive season.

Keira Knightley stars as Helen Webb, a housewife who lives a double life as a professional spy slipping her politician husband's secret to the titular organization. But when her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is founded dead, her spymaster (Sarah Lancashire) enlists Helen’s estranged friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to keep her safe, and the duo is drawn into a deadly web of conspiracies.

Watch "Black Doves" on Netflix now

'Arcane'

Even if, like me, you've never touched League of Legends, "Arcane" is one video game adaptation you shouldn't miss. Think of it as animated "Game of Thrones," packed with memorable characters, riveting fight scenes, and plenty of political intrigue between the wealthy, utopian city of Piltover, and its oppressed, undercity counterpart, Zaun.

Boasting incredible voice performances from Hailee Steinfeld, "Fallout" star Ella Purnell, and more, not to mention best-in-class animation reminiscent of the "Spider-Verse" movies, "Arcane" is a must-watch show even if you've never touched a controller. And the recent drop of "Arcane" season 2 wrapped up the interwinding storylines in an explosive and satisfying finale.

Watch "Arcane" on Netflix now

'The Madness'

Netflix's must-watch new crime thriller "The Madness" has held the No. 1 spot since it arrived on November 28. Colman Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels, a political consultant turned media pundit who suddenly finds himself smack dab in the middle of a conspiracy.

While on a work sabbatical deep within the Poconos woods, he stumbles upon the murder of a well-known white supremacist. It kicks off a desperate race to clear his name, protect his loved ones, and get to the bottom of what happened.

Watch "The Madness" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"The Madness" "Black Doves" "La Brea" "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" "Is it Cake? Holiday" "A Man on the Inside" "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" "Arcane" "The Later Daters"