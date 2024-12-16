New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 16-22)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by a big new war drama from Tyler Perry.

"The Six Triple Eight" is by far the biggest movie to hit the streaming service this week. It stars Kerry Washington and tells the story of the all-black, all-female 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II. Aside from Washington, it has a massive ensemble cast that includes Susan Sarandon, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey, among many others.

On the TV front, there are a few returning series that are worth watching this week. "Virgin River" is a romantic drama about life in a small California town and it's back for season 6 this week. For something a little less steamy, "The Dragon Prince" is back for season 7 and while it's an animated show for kids, it has many adult fans thanks to its connection to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," myself included.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in December or read up on everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which is coming later this month.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Six Triple Eight'

The Six Triple Eight | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Six Triple Eight" tells the tale of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II. This battalion was notable for not only being an all-Black battalion but also an all-female battalion and was the only Women's Army Corp unit of color to serve overseas during the war. Directed by Tyler Perry, the story is based on a 2019 magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel about the women of the 6888 on a seemingly impossible mission.

The movie stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, but she's one member of an extremely talented ensemble cast that's garnered praise in early reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie has also received praise for shining light on a largely unknown story, even if the movie's execution of that story has been considered flawed in several critical reviews.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 20

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Virgin River' season 6

Virgin River: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Virgin River" has been a hit for Netflix since it debuted in 2019. This romantic drama series is set in the remote fictional Northern California town of Virgin River and is based on the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr. It largely revolves around Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a nurse and local bar owner who ultimately find love in this picturesque but drama-filled small town.

Now in season 6 (and already renewed for season 7!), this season focuses on Mel and Jack's upcoming wedding. But as they learn more about each other and their loved ones, plenty of drama crops up before they can say "I do" and live happily ever after.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 19

'The Dragon Prince' season 7

The Dragon Prince | Season 7 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Dragon Prince" is set in a world where dragons, humans and elves all struggle to coexist, especially after the death of the Dragon King at the hands of humans. The show's story largely centers around the human mage Callum (Jack DeSena), his brother King Ezzran (Sasha Rojen) and the Moonshadow Elf assassin Rayla (Paula Burrows) who have been searching for a way to destroy the evil Startouch Elf Aaravos (Erik Dellums).

But at the end of season 6, they failed. Now, they return to a destroyed Katolis needing to unite the disparate nations and factions of Xadia against Aarovos and their army of the undead. Season 7 will conclude the show's current storyline, "Mystery of Aaravos," but don't worry. More seasons are already in development.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 19

'Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It'

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of "The Daily Show" will be familiar with Ronny Chieng. The Emmy-winning actor and comedian is one of the show's stand-out correspondents and is personally my favorite. It's either him or Jordan Klepper. It's also possible that you've recently seen him in the Hulu show "Interior Chinatown," where he stars alongside fellow comedian Jimmy O. Yang.

But Chieng isn't acting in this show. "Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It" is his new Netflix stand-up special and was filmed over a five-night sold-out run at the Hawai'i Theatre in Honolulu. In this hour-long special, he'll tackle his struggles with the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and more. Don't miss it.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 17

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and earn a bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Super Bowl-winning four-time NFL MVP was a legend for the Green Bay Packers for the first 18 seasons of his career. But it's the last two seasons of his career that Netflix is exploring in "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma."

And those two seasons contain multitudes. This docuseries is set around his Achilles tear from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and his subsequent recovery as a member of the New York Jets. But it also explores less savory aspects of Rodgers, including the numerous conspiracy theories that Rodgers has shown interest in, if not outright endorsed. If the show actually shows some insight into that side of Rodgers, then it's must-see TV.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 17

Everything new on Netflix: Dec 16-22

DECEMBER 16

"The Dead Don't Die"

"The Equalizer" seasons 1-3

DECEMBER 17

"Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" (Netflix sports series)

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.

"Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It" (Netflix comedy special)

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has announced his highly anticipated third Netflix stand-up special, Love To Hate It, which will premiere globally on December 17th. Filmed over a five night sold-out run in Honolulu at the historic Hawai'i Theatre, this extremely personal special hilariously unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.

DECEMBER 18

"Julia's Stepping Stones" (Netflix documentary)

Throughout her career, pioneering filmmaker, the late Julia Reichert, gave voice to the voiceless. In a final collaboration with her husband, Steven Bognar, Julia shares the intimate story of her own journey, from her youth as a working-class girl who dreamt of a larger life for herself to her discovery of documentary filmmaking and her own voice along the way.

"The Manny" season 2 (MX) (Netflix series)

Gabriel and Jimena's paths cross once again, with more passion and intrigue than they could imagine. Will they get another shot at love or lose it all?

DECEMBER 19

"The Dragon Prince" season 7 (Netflix family)

With the world still reeling from destruction and heartbreak, Callum, Ezran and friends face their toughest challenge yet: stopping Aaravos for good.

"Virgin River" season 6 (Netflix series)

New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

"Project Runway" seasons 18-19

DECEMBER 20

"Ferry 2" (BE) (Netflix film)

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

"The Six Triple Eight" (Netflix film)

During World War II, the only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama inspired by a true story.

"Umjolo: Day Ones" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?

"UniverXO Dabiz" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.

DECEMBER 21

"Flipping Out" seasons 6-8

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/16/24

"Darkest Hour""Mortal Kombat"

Leaving 12/20/24

"Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken"