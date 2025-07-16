Prime Video's new romantic drama movie looks like the perfect summer watch — and we just got the first trailer
'The Map That Leads To You' streams on Prime Video this August
Looking for a new romance to sweep you off your feet? Prime Video looks set to have you covered this August with the streaming service's next original movie — and we've just been treated to a trailer.
The movie in question is "The Map That Leads To You." Based on the novel of the same name by J.P. Monniger, Lasse Hallström's movie sees a chance vacation meeting with Jack (KJ Apa, "Riverdale") changing Heather's (Madelyn Cline, "Outer Banks") life in ways she never thought possible.
The trailer sets up the duo's respective travel plans, teases their train meet-cute, and then shows us scenes from their life-changing travel plans.
While I'm not familiar with the novel it's based on, I'm happy to have my heart warmed by a feel-good film, and this teaser has my interest piqued, as Cline and Apa look to have solid chemistry together.
That said, it also suffers from the trailer problem of maybe showing a little too much of the story. Regardless, you can look forward to watching the streamer's new romance soon.
That's because "The Map That Leads To You" will start streaming exclusively on Prime Video from Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
What do we know about 'The Map That Leads To You' on Prime Video?
If you've not read the book, Amazon's released a synopsis for "The Map That Leads To You," so you know what to expect.
It reads: ""The Map That Leads To You" follows Heather (Cline), a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack (Apa), a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected. As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond — and change her life in ways she never imagined. From director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, Safe Haven) comes this adaptation of JP Monninger's novel about love, destiny, and the courage to choose your own path."
In addition to Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, "The Map That Leads To You" also stars Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orland Norman, Josh Luca, Eva García Montiel and Giuseppe Schillaci.
Looking for your next Prime Video watch in the meantime? Check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video for tons more streaming recommendations to help build out your watchlist.
