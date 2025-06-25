5 best time travel movies on Netflix to stream right now

Time travel is one of the most fun concepts in storytelling. Whether it’s used for romance, revenge, saving the world or simply fixing an awkward first date, there’s always something enjoyable about watching characters jump between timelines and face the consequences.

Luckily, Netflix has a surprisingly solid selection of time-twisting tales right now, with everything from emotional indies to genre-blending thrillers and big-budget blockbusters starring Ryan Reynolds.

So if you’ve ever wanted to delve into this genre, you’re in the right place. Here are the five best time travel movies on Netflix to stream right now. No flux capacitor required.

‘The Adam Project’

Starting off strong, we have an epic blockbuster-scale flick that already ranks on our best Netflix sci-fi movies list. It's a genuinely fun time, and anyone looking for a mood-booster should add “The Adam Project” to their watchlist.

In 2050, ace time‑pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) steals a malfunctioning time jet and attempts to travel back to 2018 to rescue his wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña). His mission is interrupted when he’s shot during a chase, forcing him to crash-land in 2022. There, he encounters his twelve‑year‑old self, a brilliant but emotionally distant boy still grieving his father’s death.

Initially suspicious, young Adam (Walker Scobell) eventually trusts his future self once the older Adam reveals intimate details only the real Adam would know. As they piece together clues left by their late father, a quantum physicist who pioneered time‑travel technology, the duo fights to stop Sorian’s plan to monopolize the technology in the future.

‘Mirage’

If you dig too deep into “Mirage,” the cracks start to show. The mechanics of its time travel are pretty shaky, and the last couple of twists feel more predictable than surprising. But this isn’t really a movie built for sci-fi purists.

At its core, “Mirage” is the story of a mother willing to risk everything to save her child. It leans heavily into emotion rather than logic, and Adriana Ugarte’s performance carries that emotional weight with genuine conviction.

Vera Roy (Ugarte), a neurosurgeon, loses her daughter Gloria. During a storm, she uses an old TV to communicate 25 years into the past and warns a boy, Nico, about an accident, saving him. When she wakes, her daughter is gone, and her life has changed.

Determined to fix things, Vera tracks down Nico, now an adult and police inspector named Leyra (Chino Darín). As she uncovers secrets and connections altered by her interference, Vera makes a final attempt to restore the original timeline, leading to unexpected consequences for both their lives.

‘Our Times’

Time travel movies often focus on characters attempting to correct a mistake (be it a personal loss or a major catastrophe) by altering the past. But “Our Times” takes a different approach. Rather than traveling backward, the characters are suddenly propelled into the future.

The story shifts away from changing history and instead explores how they cope with and adapt to their new reality. This fresh take makes the premiere stand out, and I appreciate that the movie doesn’t let time travel overshadow the heart of the story.

“Our Times” follows Nora (Lucero) and Héctor (Benny Ibarra), physicists from 1966 who create a time machine. When their experiment goes wrong, they’re suddenly transported to the year 2025. Facing a world full of unfamiliar technology and customs, they struggle to adapt while their marriage is put to the test.

As they navigate this new era, they receive help from future residents in search of a way back to their own time. Along the way, they must decide whether returning is truly what they want or if their future lies in this unexpected new world.

‘In the Shadow of the Moon’

Directed by Jim Mickle, “In the Shadow of the Moon” delivers plenty of energy that offsets some predictable or confusing plot points. Fans of “Terminator” will likely guess the direction and paradoxes early on, but Mickle and the cast maintain a fast pace that keeps the story engaging.

By unfolding the mystery through one character’s narrow viewpoint, the movie adds a personal and suspenseful touch to its world-saving narrative. Overall, it’s a polished thriller with a thoughtful message about how selfish actions can have lasting effects across time.

In 1988 Philadelphia, detective Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook) investigates a series of strange murders where victims die from unexplained hemorrhages. A mysterious woman is linked to the crimes, appearing every nine years. As Lockhart pursues her across decades, he discovers a shocking connection involving time travel.

The case becomes an obsession, forcing him to confront impossible truths about fate and justice. Blending crime thriller with science fiction, the movie follows Lockhart’s relentless hunt while revealing how altering time can have deep, unforeseen consequences.

‘When We First Met’

If you read the reviews for “When We First Met,” you wouldn't find a very positive response. This romantic comedy got pushed into the shadows when it first dropped in 2018, but I’m here to argue that it’s a solid time travel flick.

The movie’s inventive approach to time and its various possibilities sets it apart from typical, forgettable rom-coms. Strong chemistry between the cast and witty, memorable dialogue make this a genuinely enjoyable and uplifting watch.

“When We First Met” follows Noah (Adam Devine), who spends a memorable Halloween night with Avery (Alexandra Daddario) but ends up in the friend zone. Three years later, at Avery's engagement party, Noah finds a magical photo booth that sends him back to that fateful night.

He repeatedly returns to the past, attempting to alter the events to win her love, each time experiencing different outcomes and unintended consequences. Through his time-traveling efforts, Noah learns valuable lessons about love and self-discovery.

