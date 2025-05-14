Netflix drops first look at its new romantic comedy movie — and it’s got comfort watch written all over it

Right on cue, Netflix is back with another heartwarming flick to brighten up our screens this summer. The streaming service has just released first-look images and new details about its upcoming romantic comedy, “My Oxford Year,” set to premiere on August 1, 2025.

As someone who’s a total sucker for romance movies (especially the ones packed with tension, banter, and just the right amount of yearning), I’m already eyeing this one as my next go-to comfort watch.

Based on the beloved novel by Julia Whelan, the story follows an ambitious American student whose dream year at Oxford takes a turn when she meets a charming local. With Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in the lead roles, even the first-look photos alone have me hooked.

So, if you’re craving a new romantic comedy, here’s everything to know about “My Oxford Year” before it hits Netflix this summer.

‘My Oxford Year’ on Netflix — what we know right now

Alongside the first-look images and release date, Netflix also revealed a short synopsis: “When Anna (Carson), an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfill a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.”

The movie comes from writers Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, with direction by BAFTA nominee Iain Morris. It’s adapted from Julia Whelan’s novel, which was originally inspired by a screenplay written by Burnett.

Carson, who is also an executive producer, said: “Iain Morris wrote and created one of the most iconic shows in British television, The Inbetweeners. Comedy is his language, so his vision of this film beautifully created a timeless, heartbreaking, sweeping romance, grounded in laughter. Within one scene you may fall madly in love, you may cry, but he will always make sure the joy of laughter is present.”

Sofia Carson is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s go-to leading women, thanks to a growing list of roles in the streamer’s originals. From her breakout in “Purple Hearts” to the action-packed “Carry-On” and the recent romantic drama “The Life List,” she’s proven she can carry a story across genres with ease.

So it’s no surprise she’s front and center in “My Oxford Year.” With her natural charm and screen presence, Carson has a way of making just about anything feel watchable.

Corey Mylchreest, who will play her love interest, captured hearts (and a whole lot of attention) with his role as a young King George in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” Pairing him opposite Carson feels like a recipe for swoony, slow-burn tension, and I’ve got high hopes they’ll at least deliver all the charm and chemistry a fun rom-com needs.

Joining Carson and Mylchreest in “My Oxford Year” are Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah, and Hugh Coles.

When speaking with Netflix Tudum about this romance, Carson said: “Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy. And I hope that truth rings true in the hearts of anyone who watches our film.”

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m never too hard on a romance movie. As long as the characters are likable, the chemistry is believable, and the love story makes me feel all the right things, I’m sold. Judging by the premise and the cast of “My Oxford Year,” I’m feeling pretty confident, even if it doesn’t hit Netflix’s highest bar for quality.

You can stream “My Oxford Year” on Netflix starting August 1. In the meantime, see what’s new on Netflix in May 2025 for more streaming recommendations.