The start of a new month is a great time to review your spending. If you’re trying to cut back, take a close look at your streaming subscriptions. With so many streaming services out there, the costs can quietly pile up.

Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for streaming services, according to a Deloitte report — or a hefty $732 a year. In 2025, streaming costs are higher than ever.

But there’s a way to save without missing your favorite shows: it’s called churning. That’s when you cancel one or more services for a while, then re-subscribe when something you really want to watch comes out.

In May 2005, I’m canceling Netflix — with a small caveat. Here's why you might want to, as well.

Why I'd cancel Netflix in May 2025

Netflix may feel like a staple, but its value keeps slipping. Prices are going up, while the amount of fresh content seems to be shrinking.

Don't get me wrong — Netflix still offers a huge amount of content. You could get lost for weeks scrolling through all of the movies and shows in their library. But must-see originals are what keep me paying for a streaming service, and Netflix isn't releasing many of them this month.

The buzziest new Netflix original in May 2025 is "The Four Seasons," a comedy starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo. This reimagining of the 1981 film follows three long-married couples who take seasonal getaways together ... until one couple drops a bombshell that brings out the group's substantial baggage.

"The Four Seasons" looks right up my alley, but here's where my caveat comes in. The show premieres May 1 with eight half-hour episodes. You could easily binge them in a day or two, then cancel Netflix for the rest of the month.

Because everything else Netflix is releasing can wait until June. "Sirens" is a dark comedy starring Meghann Fahy ("White Lotus") and Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon). It looks like a riot, but it doesn't premiere until May 22, right before the always-busy Memorial Day weekend. I can practice patience for a week or so.

Other notable titles include the Judy Blume adaptation "Forever" (May 8), Vince Vaughn's multigenerational heart warmer "Nonnas" (May 9), Tom Segura's dark comedy "Bad Thoughts" (May 13), "Love, Death & Robots" season 4 (May 15), "Big Mouth" season 8 (May 23) and the horror flick "Fear Street: Prom Queen" (May 23).

All seem interesting and will draw in viewers, but none of them rise to the level of "must-watch immediately" for me.

How much you'll save by canceling Netflix this month

How much you’ll save by canceling Netflix in May depends on your plan.

Right now, the Standard plan with ads is $8 a month. The most popular option, Standard without ads, is $18, while Premium comes in at $25. If you’re paying for an extra member, that adds $7 (with ads) or $9 (ad-free) to your bill.

It might not seem like a huge amount, but it adds up. Rotating your streaming subscriptions, Netflix included, throughout the year can save you a few hundred dollars. And with prices rising across the board, every bit helps.