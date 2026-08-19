5 iconic '80s movies streaming on Netflix — including one of the decade’s biggest supernatural classics

As a 1999 baby, my core movie memories are strictly early 2000s. Think family movie nights with a bowl of sour candy, DVDs stacked beside the TV, and endlessly rewatching “Shrek” or “High School Musical.” But while this era of cinema holds a special, nostalgic place in my heart, I’ve always had a massive soft spot for the iconic decade that came right before me.

There is an electric magic to ‘80s cinema that today’s CGI-heavy blockbusters just can’t replicate. The humor, practical effects, and pure original concepts make them timeless, and “Ghostbusters” is literally the perfect example. Nothing beats the sheer joy of watching four wisecracking parapsychologists take on a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Whether you remember the ‘80s firsthand or you’re just a fan of classic movies, Netflix has plenty of decade-defining hits to enjoy. Here are five iconic ‘80s movies to stream right now, including the beloved supernatural classic, where, if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, you know who to call.

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‘Ghostbusters’ (1984)

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If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, what you gonna watch? “Ghostbusters,” duh. This massive blockbuster and cultural phenomenon was one of the first films to introduce me to the supernatural side of cinema, and watching it at a young age, I loved every second of it. Not only does it feature a hilarious cast delivering some of the most iconic performances, but it’s packed with instantly recognizable scenes, including the moment they defeat the giant marshmallow monster, sending hundreds of gallons of gooey marshmallow raining down.

After losing their research funding, eccentric Columbia University parapsychologists Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) decide to start their own ghost-removal business in New York City. Joined by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), the team quickly finds themselves overwhelmed with calls to capture everything from mischievous spirits to dangerous apparitions. Their work takes a turn when they investigate strange activity surrounding Dana Barrett’s (Sigourney Weaver) apartment building.

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‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

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“The Karate Kid” is one of those films that would always play on TV, and I’d find myself getting hooked, even if I’d already seen it countless times before. This iconic martial arts coming-of-age drama became a massive box-office hit and cultural touchstone, helping popularize martial arts in Western mainstream media and launching a multi-decade media franchise. The film has a warm and heartfelt feel, brought to life by its uplifting orchestral score and classic ‘80s pop-rock soundtrack.

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After moving from New Jersey to Los Angeles with his mother, teenager Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to settle into his new surroundings and quickly becomes the target of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his fellow students from the Cobra Kai karate dojo. After Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), the maintenance man at Daniel’s apartment, steps in to protect him, Daniel discovers that he is an accomplished martial arts master. Daniel asks Miyagi to train him in order to prepare to face Johnny and the other Cobra Kai students at the All-Valley Karate Championship.

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‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

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Widely considered one of the greatest high school films ever made, “The Breakfast Club” defined teenage cinema and cemented the pop-culture phenomenon of the “Brat Pack.” Written by Hughes in just two days, the film reflects his unique ability to treat teenage angst with complete emotional seriousness rather than as cheap comedy. Plus, no matter when you grew up, its characters still feel surprisingly relatable, which is a big part of why “The Breakfast Club” has remained so popular over the years.

Five students at Shermer High School arrive for Saturday detention, each from a different social group: athlete Andrew (Emilio Estevez), popular girl Claire (Molly Ringwald), academic Brian (Anthony Michael Hall), rebellious John (Judd Nelson) and loner Allison (Ally Sheedy). Under the watch of strict vice principal Richard Vernon (Paul Gleason), they are told to spend the day in the school library and write an essay about who they think they are. As the hours pass, the group breaks the rules, argues, shares personal stories and gradually gets to know one another.

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‘Parenthood’ (1989)

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You can never go wrong with a comedy, and “Parenthood” stands as one of the quintessential multi-generational family films of late-1980s cinema. Of course, it’s not a film I can particularly relate to given it’s literally about parenthood, and I’m not a parent myself, but that doesn’t mean it lacks important lessons to take away. Near the end of the film, a famous monologue compares life to a roller coaster: some people prefer a predictable merry-go-round, while others embrace the terrifying, stomach-churning drops.

Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) is a father trying to balance his career, marriage and three children while dealing with a growing list of family problems. His siblings are facing their own complications, including a teenage daughter’s pregnancy, a troubled teenage son and marital disagreements over having more children. Meanwhile, Gil’s younger brother Larry (Tom Hulce) returns home with his young son while struggling with gambling debts. As the Buckman family comes together, each sibling faces their own challenges, with Gil particularly questioning whether he is doing enough for his children.

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‘Field of Dreams’ (1989)

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It would be wrong not to include this fever dream of a movie. “Field of Dreams” is the iconic sports fantasy drama that earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score. It’s wild to think that it received such major recognition, especially since Hollywood studios were initially hesitant to fund the movie because high-concept, magical realism stories centered around baseball were considered a tough sell at the box office. Clearly, it proved them wrong.

Lowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice in his cornfield telling him, “If you build it, he will come.” Unsure what it means, Ray follows the instructions and transforms part of his farmland into a baseball diamond. Soon, the ghosts of legendary baseball players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta), appear on the field to play. As Ray follows further instructions from the mysterious voice, he travels across the country with writer Terence Mann in search of former baseball player Archie “Moonlight” Graham.

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