Can you hold a 60-second farmer’s carry? Here's what it says about your health

There are some components of fitness that you really want to keep a hold of (in this case, quite literally) as you age, like grip strength and balance. That's because a strong grip is associated with better longevity.

Below, I cover a quick 60-second grip test you can do using heavy weights like dumbbells or kettlebells. Can you do it? Find out what it means for your health.

60-second grip test: Farmer's hold

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

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The test

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Farmer's hold, 60 seconds: Grip two heavy weights such as dumbbells or kettlebells and place them just outside your feet.

Grip two heavy weights such as dumbbells or kettlebells and place them just outside your feet. Stand with your feet hip-width apart . Engage your core and sit your hips back to lower, then pick up your weights with a straight back and proud chest.

. Engage your core and sit your hips back to lower, then pick up your weights with a straight back and proud chest. Drive up through your legs to stand , fully extending the knees and hips.

, fully extending the knees and hips. Hold the weights by your sides without moving.

without moving. Once you reach your limit, sit your hips back and lower the weights to the ground. Try not to drop them.

As a general rule of thumb, guidelines suggest a male should be able to carry his body weight split between both hands, with 50% in each hand. More advanced lifters may be able to hold their body weight in each hand. For women, this is roughly up to 75% of body weight split between sides. It will ultimately depend on your body weight and fitness level.

As a minimum, try to hold for at least 30 seconds. Ideally, aim for 60 seconds to 2 minutes; if you can hold above 2 minutes, this is an incredibly good indication of strength and future longevity.

Why does it matter?

Your ability to grip and squeeze powerfully has been linked to biological aging and can tell you a lot about overall strength. Did you know that research shows grip strength is a key indicator of longevity? Those with a weaker grip have a higher risk of mortality, according to the data.

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Grip strength is a form of functional strength, indicating how well you can perform daily tasks, like opening a door or a jar. But let's not get morbid here: this test isn't a direct measure of when you're going to die — let’s not get carried away — but it does indicate how independent you can remain and how fast you age, as grip strength begins its decline around 50.

Your grip can also reflect important markers like bone density and muscle mass, with a weaker grip increasing your risk of developing chronic diseases or becoming frail, all of which increase the likelihood of early mortality.

The good news? It's a pretty simple fix with consistency and the right type of exercises. Think of adding grip exercises into your routine, including anything that involves holding weights, like the farmer's hold or farmer's carry, and exercises like dead hangs.

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