5 best Netflix sports shows to stream after 'Full Swing'

﻿Netflix has reinvented the sports show. Since the early successes of shows like "Last Chance U and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," the streaming service has produced dozens of seasons of sports documentaries. The new season of the golf docuseries "Full Swing" is even one of the biggest shows new to Netflix this week.

But the sports show genre doesn't need to be strictly docuseries. A scripted sports show is also often well worth the watch, and Netflix has a few worth binging right now.

So with "Full Swing" hitting a hole-in-one with its latest season, I decided to round up the best sports shows on Netflix — reality or scripted. Here are my picks for the five best Netflix sports shows to stream right now.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive'

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is entertaining whether you're an F1 fan or not. About to head into its seventh season, this docuseries comes out before every F1 season, giving fans a look in the paddock and behind the scenes of the previous season. It's managed to boost the profile of the sport in the U.S. and create a few fan-favorite racers, most notably former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

While this is nominally a docuseries, some scenes are altered or overdramatized. It often comes off as reality TV more than a documentary. Max Verstappen even went as far as refusing to participate in seasons 2-4 until his concerns were addressed. But it's pure entertainment, so start watching now before season 7 arrives on Netflix on March 7.

Episodes: 60 (6 seasons)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

'Last Chance U'

"Last Chance U" is the original Netflix sports show that started it all. As an anthology docuseries, the seasons aren't all connected. The first two seasons focus on the East Mississippi Community College Lions, one of the most successful Junior College (JUCO) programs in the U.S.

Seasons 3 and 4 transition to the Independence Community College Pirates in Kansas, which is still a decent football program with a fair amount of former Division I college football players on the roster. Season 5, the show's final season, switches things up once again, choosing the Laney College Eagles in Oakland, California for its focus.

But regardless of the school, each season there is a new batch of players who can't afford to mess up if they want to go pro. A few players did manage to transfer out to Division I schools and a few even made it to the NFL. But many don't make it past this stage in their career, and you can feel the stakes when watching the show.

Episodes: 38 (5 seasons)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

'The Last Dance'

This isn't a Netflix sports documentary, but you can stream it on Netflix. Given it's also probably the best sports documentary on the streaming service, I felt it had to be included.

"The Last Dance" is set around Michael Jordan’s “final” NBA season in 1997-98. Of course, Jordan famously came out of retirement for an ill-fated stint with the Washington Wizards, but nobody knows that return is coming. When this sports show was filmed, it was fully expected that this was the end for the greatest basketball player of all time, and that’s part of what makes this documentary so special.

The film crew got access to nearly everything, and despite the show's producers needing Jordan’s permission, "The Last Dance" comes off as authentic. If I could only recommend one show on this list, this is the one I'd pick.

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

'GLOW'

"GLOW" is one of Netflix's earlier hit original shows, but it still holds up today. From part of the creative team behind "Orange is the New Black," this scripted sports comedy drama is a fictionalized retelling of the real 1980s wrestling circuit "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling."

The show primarily centers around three characters. There's Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder (Alison Brie), the show's main character and a struggling actress who "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" as a chance to make it big. She's hired by Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) to join the show, but he's also hired her ex-best friend, Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan (Betty Gilpin), who is a retired soap opera star.

Their drama drives the series, and it's their ability to work together that will make or break the nascent wrestling troupe. "GLOW" was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19 production delays, so its fourth and final season never aired. But the first three seasons are good enough to be worth the watch regardless.

Episodes: 30 (3 seasons)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

'Heels'

Yes, it's another wrestling sports show. But I can't help that wrestling's scripted nature makes it well suited for excellent drama.

"Heels" stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Duffy, respectively. In the ring, Jack is the heel, a villain designed to make the crowd support Ace, who is the "face," a wrestling term for the good guy of the act. These two two go toe-to-toe in their late father's wrestling promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) trying to gain the national spotlight. But othey're also fighting with each other for the fate of the DWL, which is currently run by Jack.

Like "GLOW," "Heels" was cut short despite excellent reviews, probably in no small part due to the struggles of Starz, where it originally debuted. But you can stream the entire series now, and once you're done you can tune in "WWE Raw" to watch live wrestling on Netflix every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Episodes: 16 (2 seasons)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

