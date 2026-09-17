I just spotted two false widow spiders in my home — and this surprising location attracts them

I've lost count of how many false widow spiders I've found in my tiny en-suite bathroom. The window in this room tends to be left open year-round to avoid mold and condensation build-up, and to let air flow through our bedroom, too.

But with this hack comes a spider or two, especially come summer. And until last week, I thought these spiders were confined to this one room. Wrong.

This was, of course, until I spotted an even bigger one in our living room the other night. The culprit? A dried flower bouquet that's now firmly in the trash. Sorry, buddy, but I am not taking any chances.

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As it turns out, the dried flower bouquet in my living room that I've had for four years (since my wedding day) is the ultimate breeding and sleeping ground for spiders. Who'd have thought?

So, this is your sign to check your pampas grass or dried blooms for spider signs. If you dare, that is...

Why spiders love dried flower bouquets

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

Spiders thrive when living in tightly packed spaces that are mostly undisturbed day in and day out. So, in the case of a bunch of dried flowers, this is the perfect spot for a spider to hide.

It can nestle into several sheltered gaps, plus there are countless spots for spiders to spin webs — and as you can see, this happened to my bouquet.

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There's also another factor: there could be other small insects living in this bouquet, unbeknownst to you, which is what the spider will be happily feeding on.

The spider won't be eating your flowers, thankfully, but is more just using them as a base.

How to prevent spiders (without throwing your pampas out)

At first, after asking AI to identify the spider and it told me it was a false widow, I panicked and threw my bouquet out straight away. In hindsight, this was a bit hasty, but luckily, I have three more of the same bouquets in my house. For the memories, of course, and the fact that I just cannot bring myself to throw them away yet.

Instead, I'll be taking each bunch outside and giving it a good shake in my yard. Away from windows, of course. It's also smart to use some form of hairspray aerosol and spray your flowers, not to prevent spiders, but to avoid more shedding as they're sitting on your shelf all day.

It's also a good idea to use your handheld vac to vacuum thoroughly around this area and check for webs. Inspect your stems for eggs, and if you find any, make a choice: you throw that stem away or pick off the egg and dispose of it.

If you're keen to buy a preventative for spiders returning, then don't automatically assume a spray will do the job. Instead, this could damage your flowers. Try something like these pouches that are all-natural.

Stay Away Spiders Deterrent Pouches: $29.95 at Amazon This pack of 4 pouches works out to a little over $7 each. A pouch lasts around 30 days, and it's powered by essential oils, so it's safe for your bouquet. Simply sit in the vase that your flowers are in and replace when neccessary.

Top tip

Also, before returning it to its spot, you want to consider where your bouquet is living. This factor could also attract more spiders to it. Avoid dark corners or placing it near a window or door that you often leave open (sorry, en-suite, it's a hard no!).

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