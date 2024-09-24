'Sinners' trailer unleashes Michael B. Jordan in a gripping vampire thriller — and I couldn’t be more excited

As a long-time fan of both Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s work, the announcement of their fifth collaboration in January immediately piqued my interest, but back then, we didn’t have a logline or even a title. Shrouded in secrecy ever since, the anticipation has been building for months. Now, with the first trailer finally dropping, it's clear this gripping vampire thriller, officially named "Sinners," was well worth the wait.

We also have a better idea of what this movie will be about with the newly-released logline: "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

It seems as though Jordan will be playing twins, and one of these characters could take on a new kind of predator, one that lurks in the shadows and thrives on blood, making it a thrilling addition to Coogler's ever-growing list of genre-defining projects. With the trailer revealing a glimpse into its dark, action-packed story, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of disturbing vampire lore. Check out the "Sinners" trailer below:

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new vision of fear

"Sinners" is set in the 1930s Jim Crow-era South, and it’s based on an original script by Coogler. This highly-anticipated thriller looks to be a layered and thought-provoking take on the genre, intertwining supernatural terror with the horrors of real-world oppression.

Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s partnership has always been a force to be reckoned with, and "Sinners" marks the latest chapter in their storied collaboration. The duo first joined forces on the 2013 Sundance hit "Fruitvale Station," where Jordan delivered a career-defining performance. Since then, they’ve gone on to re-invent the "Rocky" franchise with 2015’s "Creed," cementing Coogler’s status as a visionary director and Jordan as a powerhouse leading man.

Their creative synergy continues to evolve, and with "Sinners", they seem poised to deliver yet another unforgettable cinematic experience. This time, Jordan is starring in his first proper horror movie, and I have no doubt he'll kick vampire butt while delivering some heart-pumping action.

Vampire and werewolf season is coming in full swing considering we're also getting exciting movies like "Salem's Lot", "Nosferatu" and "Wolf Man" over the next few months. We do have some time to wait for "Sinners" though, as it's scheduled to land in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, why not stream one of the best war movies on Prime Video before it leaves? You can also watch the best horror movies on Netflix to get in the Halloween spirit.