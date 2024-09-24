One of the best war movies I've ever seen is leaving Prime Video — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Some war movies stick with you for a long time, and "Saving Private Ryan" is one of them (everyone and their mother probably knows about this movie). Unfortunately, though, this masterpiece is about to leave one of the best streaming services , Prime Video, in just under a week.

It’s not just the intense combat scene that makes "Saving Private Ryan" such an incredible movie. What really makes it stand out in the genre is its emotional weight behind every sacrifice, every critical decision and the moral challenges that come with fighting in World War II.

"Saving Private Ryan" is a go-to whenever I want to experience an emotionally impactful war movie. With its almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a must-watch, and since it’s leaving Prime Video soon, I have to urge you to stream it while you still can. Here’s why this movie is worth watching right now…

What is 'Saving Private Ryan' about?

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Saving Private Ryan" follows a group of American soldiers led by Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) as they go on a dangerous mission to find and bring home Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon). Private Ryan’s three brothers have been killed in action, and the U.S. government wants to ensure that he returns safely to his family.

This classic war movie is known for its intense and realistic depiction of combat, particularly in the harrowing D-Day landing scene at Omaha Beach. As Miller and his squad search for Ryan, they start to question the value of risking many lives for just one man, especially when facing the brutality of war.

'Saving Private Ryan' does not pull any punches

From the very first piece of action, "Saving Private Ryan" makes it clear that it’s not interested in sugar-coating the realities of war. The iconic D-Day landing sequence is often hailed as one of the most intense and realistic depictions of combat ever put on screen. This is because director Steven Spielberg does an incredible job of throwing you in the middle of the chaos. You’ll see bits and pieces of what’s happening, but most of the action focuses on soldiers scrambling for cover, disoriented by the relentless barrage of gunfire and explosions.

Unlike many war movies that focus on heroism or camaraderie, the intense action shows the brutality of surviving such an event, even if it’s difficult to watch. Yes, that does mean there’s gore, but it’s not put there without good reason. After all, Spielberg wanted this to be as realistic as possible, even if that means including jarring images that will stay in your mind for quite some time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo /DreamWorks Pictures / Paramount Pictures)

While "Saving Private Ryan" is known for its really intense action, the performances of its cast bring it to life (and has made it one of the best war movies ever). Tom Hanks is at the center of the squad, and he plays a man burdened by the horrors of war but still determined to carry out his mission. Particularly during his most vulnerable moments, you can see just how much pain he is in.

Supporting actors like Edward Burns (Private Reiben) and Tom Sizemore (Sergeant Horvath) also make the squad feel like a real family, which makes watching this war even more harrowing. Barry Pepper deserves a shout-out too for his role as the deeply religious sniper, Private Jackson. He brings a sense of calmness to his character, even when everything around him is in utter chaos.

Critics and audiences also agree with the powerful performances and realistic action sequences. The movie has a high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , and it absolutely deserves it. Wendy Ide from the Times said: "The 24-minute sequence at the start of Steven Spielberg’s Second World War drama is one of the greatest pieces of combat cinema yet made."

Orlando Sentinel's Jay Boyar also praised the cast: "The cast functions as an effective and believable unit. And Hanks gives a strong, increasingly solemn performance as its mysterious leader."

Stream 'Saving Private Ryan' right now

(Image credit: Alamy)

You don't have long to watch "Saving Private Ryan" since it leaves Prime Video on September 30. This means you have just a few days to watch it, and I highly recommend giving it a go (or revisiting it, because it deserves another watch now and then). It’s one of the best war movies ever made, deservedly praised for its gripping, unflinching depiction of war.

Once you've watched "Saving Private Ryan" but sure to stream this thriller that just crashed Prime Video's top 10. You can also check out some of the best classic movies recently added to the streamer.

Stream "Saving Private Ryan" on Prime Video now.