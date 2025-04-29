7 best movies like 'Sinners' to stream right now

So far, 2025 hasn’t exactly delivered a knockout lineup at the theater. Sure, there have been a couple of solid standouts, but nothing that really shook me to my core.

Then “Sinners” showed up. And suddenly, I remembered what it feels like to be completely floored by a movie. It's a powerful vampire thriller with teeth and soul — exactly the kind of cinematic jolt I’d been missing. Hands down, it’s my favorite movie of 2025 so far.

“Sinners” centers on twin brothers, Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who head back to their hometown with plans to launch a juke joint. But what starts as a hopeful new chapter quickly spirals into chaos when their grand opening is crashed by a pack of vampires.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been searching for something that can replicate even a fraction of that intensity. There are a handful of movies out there that echo what “Sinners” does so well — a blend of interesting character relationships, dark psychological themes and a pulsing sense of dread and beauty,

Below, I’ve rounded up seven movies to watch right now while you wait for “Sinners” to hit streaming. Some are somewhat recent releases, others cult classics, but they all share that same DNA: the kind of stories that won't leave your thoughts.

‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn Official Trailer #1 - (1996) HD - YouTube Watch On

The closest movie to “Sinners” in both structure and tone is easily “From Dusk Till Dawn.” Both movies start off as a gritty crime thriller, taking time to develop the characters and set the stage before making a hard, unexpected pivot into full-blown horror.

My colleague Malcolm McMillan considers “From Dusk Till Dawn” one of his all-time favorite horror movies — and he’s right to draw a connection. “Sinners” takes a similar premise and atmosphere, then transforms it into something even more refined and powerful. I couldn’t agree more.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this case, the story follows two criminal brothers (played by George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino) on the run after a violent robbery. They take a family hostage and cross the border into Mexico, seeking refuge in a seedy bar. What they don’t know is that the bar is crawling with vampires, and once night falls, survival becomes the only thing that matters.

Stream it for free on Pluto TV

‘Creed’ (2015)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

One of Michael B. Jordan’s most iconic roles (and a standout collaboration with director Ryan Coogler) is of course “Creed.”

While it doesn’t dive into horror like “Sinners,” it’s absolutely worth watching if you were drawn to Jordan’s powerful performance. In “Creed,” he plays Adonis Johnson, the son of boxing legend Apollo Creed, who never knew his father but inherited his fighting spirit.

Determined to make a name for himself, Adonis seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train him. What follows is an emotional journey of legacy, identity, and grit, packed with compelling performances and adrenaline-pumping boxing sequences.

Jordan brings the same intensity and vulnerability here that made him so unforgettable in “Sinners,” proving once again why he’s one of the most magnetic actors of his generation.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

Django Unchained Official Trailer #1 (2012) Quentin Tarantino Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Another movie that echoes the spirit of “Sinners” is Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” While it’s set in a very different time, it shares the same unflinching tone and themes of vengeance, spiritual power and systemic oppression.

Jamie Foxx stars as Django, a formerly enslaved man who teams up with a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to track down and capture a group of criminals. However, Django’s true goal is to rescue his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), who is still enslaved on a brutal plantation.

The movie’s plot is driven by Django’s journey through the American South in 1858, as he and Schultz take on dangerous bounty hunts while planning to infiltrate Candyland, the plantation owned by the sadistic Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Like “Sinners, “Django Unchained” isn’t afraid to get bloody or go dark, but it also gives space for its characters to be fully realized.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘Blade’ (1998)

Blade Official Trailer #1 - (1998) HD - YouTube Watch On

“Blade” is one of the most iconic vampire action movies of all time and one that shares strong thematic and stylistic similarities with “Sinners.”

While “Blade” leans more into the comic book and action-horror side of the genre, both movies center on Black protagonists who walk the line between two worlds and are forced to confront monstrous threats — literal and symbolic.

In “Blade,” Wesley Snipes plays the titular character, a half-human, half-vampire “daywalker” who possesses all the strengths of vampires but none of their weaknesses. Trained to hunt and kill the very creatures he partially descends from, Blade wages a relentless war against a hidden society of vampires trying to dominate the human world.

Alongside his mentor Whistler (Kris Kristofferson) and hematologist Karen (N'Bushe Wright), Blade sets out to stop the charismatic and dangerous vampire leader Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) from unleashing a dark ritual that could wipe out humanity.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘His House’ (2020)

HIS HOUSE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you were drawn to the emotional depth and eerie atmosphere of “Sinners,” then “His House” should be next on your list. Both use supernatural horror as a vessel to explore buried trauma, grief, and guilt.

Wunmi Mosaku (who is absolutely incredible in “Sinners”) stars alongside Sope Dirisu as a South Sudanese couple seeking asylum in England. After escaping horrific violence in their home country, they’re placed in government housing, only to find the house is haunted.

But it’s not just a ghost story; it’s a deeply psychological movie about the horrors of the past, the weight of survival, and the guilt that follows those who’ve lived through unthinkable loss.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Ray’ (2004)

Ray (2004) Official Trailer - Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

One thing “Sinners” does so well is capture the rich, soulful blues atmosphere. Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, this vampire thriller uses the power of blues to anchor its story.

“Ray” is a must-watch if you want more powerful music. This biopic tells the life story of legendary musician Ray Charles, played by Jamie Foxx in an Oscar-winning performance. While “Ray” doesn’t venture into horror or fantasy, it beautifully captures the era, sound, and struggle that shaped the foundation of American blues and soul music.

Set primarily in the 1940s through the 1960s, “Ray” follows Charles’s rise from poverty and blindness to becoming one of the most influential musicians of all time. The movie doesn’t shy away from his battles with addiction, grief, and racial discrimination, giving the audience a raw and honest look at both his genius and his flaws.

Much like “Sinners,” “Ray” is steeped in Southern culture. It’s a story about finding a voice in the midst of darkness, and using music to express what words can’t.

Stream it on Starz

‘Rosewood’ (1997)

Rosewood (1997) Official Trailer - Jon Voight, Don Cheadle Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Rosewood” is a powerful historical drama based on the true story of the Rosewood massacre, a horrifying event that took place in 1923 Florida.

The movie centers on the small, predominantly Black town of Rosewood, which becomes the target of violent racial hatred after a white woman in a neighboring town falsely accuses a Black man of assault. The lie sparks a mob attack that leads to the destruction of the entire community.

At the heart of the story is Mann (Ving Rhames), a mysterious World War I veteran who arrives in Rosewood just before the violence erupts. As chaos unfolds, Mann emerges as a protector, helping residents, especially women and children, escape the town while fighting back.

Like “Sinners,” “Rosewood” explores the devastating consequences of racial injustice, community trauma, and the fight for dignity in the face of dehumanization.

Stream it for free on Kanopy