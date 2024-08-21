5 best movies like 'Alien: Romulus' to watch right now

"Alien: Romulus" is hands down the best movie I’ve seen this year. In fact, it’s creeping into my top five of all time — and no, I’m not exaggerating. Experiencing it in the theater was absolutely wild. But ever since that thrilling opening weekend, I’ve felt a bit of a void, like something’s missing ... probably the thrill of anticipation for this masterpiece. If you’re feeling that same emptiness, it might be time to dive into some movies that evoke a similar vibe.

The story of "Alien: Romulus" centers on a group of young space colonists who enter a derelict space station for some highly-regulated equipment, only to find themselves in a deadly encounter with the terrifying Xenomorph. The movie brilliantly returns to the franchise's horror roots, with a focus on claustrophobic tension and intense survival horror. With these elements in mind, I’ve picked out a few movies that might just fill that void for you.

Without further ado, here are the best movies like "Alien: Romulus" to watch on some of the best streaming services right now.

'Alien' (1979)

Of course, the most obvious choice has to be the movie that started the classic sci-fi franchise. "Alien" follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo as they respond to a distress signal from an unexplored planet. Upon investigation, they discover a derelict alien spacecraft and encounter a mysterious, egg-like object. When one of the eggs hatches, a deadly parasitic creature called the Facehugger attaches itself to one of the crew members.

The movie centers on the crew's struggle for survival as the creature — later known as a Xenomorph —grows into a nearly unstoppable predator, hunting them one by one within the claustrophobic confines of the ship. The protagonist, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), emerges as a strong, resourceful leader who ultimately faces off against the alien in a desperate fight for survival.

'The Thing' (1982)

"Alien: Romulus" continued the classic trope of characters dying one by one by a deadly creature, and that’s exactly what "The Thing" does. This classic sci-fi horror has become a cult favorite over the years. The story is set in a remote Antarctic research station where a group of American scientists encounter a mysterious alien life form capable of imitating any living being it comes into contact with.

The movie begins when the team, led by helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell), rescues a dog being chased by a Norwegian helicopter. They soon discover that the dog is not what it seems — it's actually the alien creature in disguise. As the creature begins to assimilate members of the team, paranoia and mistrust spread among the survivors, as they realize that any one of them could be the alien.

'Prospect' (2018)

"Prospect," much like "Alien: Romulus," has exciting elements of adventure and survival drama (and of course, the aspect of being in an unfamiliar environment with hostile forces). The movie is set on a remote, toxic alien moon where a teenage girl named Cee (Sophie Thatcher) and her father Damon (Jay Duplass) land on a prospecting mission to harvest a rare and valuable mineral known as "Aurelac."

Their mission quickly goes wrong when they encounter other prospectors, including a dangerous and enigmatic man named Ezra (Pedro Pascal). After a violent confrontation, Cee finds herself stranded and forced to navigate the treacherous environment on her own. With limited resources and dangers all around, she must decide whether to trust Ezra as they form an uneasy alliance to survive and complete the mission.

'Evil Dead' (2013)

Again, another obvious choice would be to include an incredibly gory and tense movie directed by Fede Álvarez, who also took on "Alien: Romulus." The 2013 remake of "Evil Dead" stays true to the original's intense and gruesome nature while introducing new elements to the story.

It follows a group of five friends who retreat to a remote cabin in the woods, hoping to help Mia (Jane Levy) kick her drug addiction. Along with her brother David (Shiloh Fernandez) and three others, they plan to support Mia through her detox in isolation. However, their plans take a dark turn when they discover the Necronomicon, an ancient book of the dead, in the basement. Despite warnings scrawled within the book, one of the friends reads an incantation aloud, inadvertently unleashing a malevolent force. As the demonic presence takes hold, the group is subjected to horrific and bloody events, with Mia becoming the primary target of the evil entity.

'10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

If you’re into movies specifically about facing the unknown (like the Xenomorph, for example), then you’ll probably enjoy "10 Cloverfield Lane." This psychological thriller centers around Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who wakes up in an underground bunker after being in a car accident. Two men reside in the bunker: Howard (John Goodman) and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.).

Howard, the owner of the bunker, tells Michelle that he rescued her and that the outside world has been devastated by a widespread chemical attack, making it uninhabitable. Michelle is initially skeptical of Howard’s story, especially given his controlling and erratic behavior. As the story progresses, Michelle and the audience are left to question the truth about Howard’s claims, as well as the state of the outside world.

