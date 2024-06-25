The trailer for this new vampire horror has made it one of my most anticipated movies of the year — here’s why

If I’m being honest, I didn’t know that a remake of the 1920s movie “Nosferatu” was even happening. Apparently, the idea surfaced over nine years ago, with director Robert Eggers keen on helming the project. However, nothing came of it during those years until September 2022 when casting began. Now here we are months later with a trailer and a release date, and the excitement has hit me all at once.

Directed by Eggers, (known for his masterful work on "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse”), “Nosferatu” is a reimagining of the classic vampire tale. I’m not one to watch really old movies, so I can’t comment on the original version. But, "Nosferatu" is supposedly regarded as one of the “scariest vampire stories” due to its atmospheric horror and grotesque, menacing depiction of Count Orlok.

Plus, it has an impressive score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes , with critics saying it “started things off for horror” and “it long earned its place among the most terrifying movies of all time.” The reviews alone make me want to watch the original movie, and I have high hopes that the remake will be just as successful.

There are many reasons why “Nosferatu” is one of my most anticipated movies of the year (“Alien: Romulus” will always stay at the top though). But the trailer alone has elevated this movie to the top of my must-watch list.

What is ‘Nosferatu’ about?

Any juicy plot details for “Nosferatu” have been kept under wraps (and will probably stay that way until we get another trailer), but we do have an official synopsis to work with: “A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

After catching a glimpse of the movie’s marketing online and letting my curiosity take over, I took a deep dive into the 1920s movie to learn more about “Nosferatu” and whether it’s something I would enjoy. The 1922 version of "Nosferatu” is a seminal silent horror movie that loosely adapts Bram Stoker's "Dracula." The movie follows Thomas Hutter, a young real estate agent who is sent by his employer to Transylvania to assist Count Orlok in purchasing a house in Wisborg.

Upon arriving at Orlok's eerie castle, Hutter gradually realizes that his host is a vampire. As Orlok makes his way to Wisborg, he leaves a trail of death and plague in his wake. Meanwhile, Hutter escapes the castle and returns home to warn his wife, Ellen, about the impending danger, but she already has a mysterious psychic connection to Orlok.

So, from the trailer above, it seems as though the remake is following the same path. Bill Skarsgård plays Count Orlok (perfect fit considering he embodied Pennywise perfectly in the "IT movies), Lily-Rose Depp plays Ellen Hutter, and Nicholas Hoult plays her husband Thomas. There are other big names too that make this movie that much more promising. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Friedrich Harding, a friend of Thomas, and Willem Dafoe is Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a Swiss metaphysician and occult scientist.

‘Nosferatu’ is love at first bite

(Image credit: Focus Features, Universal Pictures)

I have to admit that watching the new trailer for “Nosferatu” has made me fall in love with the movie, and it’s not even out yet. The dark gritty scenes of Transylvania along with the candle-lit shot of Orlok’s uncanny figure have me seriously impressed.

I could probably write up a whole essay on why I love this trailer, but I do have one concern: this remake may not be frightening enough for a vampire movie. It's no secret that modern audiences are desensitized to horror, so some people won’t find a movie like “Nosferatu” anywhere near scary (and I'm afraid I'll be one of them).

In the modern age, we have so much more to work with including digital effects, dialogue, music, and enhanced cinematography. And sometimes, this technology can be a downfall for horror movies due to them not feeling authentic, especially when they rely too heavily on CGI. However, I’m holding onto hope that this remake will take plenty of inspiration from the original (with the practical effects and disturbing tone) while spinning a fresh twist on the classic vampire tale.

I really can’t wait to watch ‘Nosferatu’

You bet I’ll be one of the first to book a ticket once they release in a few months. Even just watching the two-minute trailer has convinced me to put it near the top of my must-watch list.

I also fully trust Eggers to make a dark masterpiece considering I loved “The Witch” for its beautifully atmospheric settings and ability to nibble away at your nerves.

“Nosferatu” will hit theaters on December 25, so it seems like we’ll all be getting a good Christmas present this year (hopefully). For now, I’ll be checking out the best horror movies on Netflix and put most of my excitement toward Nicolas Cage’s new disturbing movie .