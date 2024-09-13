Max just released a trailer for its new Stephen King thriller — and now it's my most anticipated movie of 2024

As a huge Stephen King fan, I've been waiting a long time for the remake of "Salem’s Lot" since its initial announcement back in 2019. The anticipation only grew stronger as the movie’s theatrical release, originally set for September 2022, was delayed multiple times. Now, finally, with the trailer dropping for this highly anticipated dark thriller, the wait seems to have been worth it.

"Salem’s Lot" follows writer Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) as he returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. However, he soon discovers that the residents are being turned into bloodthirsty vampires. Clearly we're in vampire season with the movie "Nosferatu" also releasing later this year.

From the first glimpse of the trailer though, it’s clear that "Salem’s Lot" will thrill fans of King’s chilling narratives. The journey from a long-awaited theatrical release to its new home on Max has only heightened my excitement, and I can’t wait to see these vampires in action. Check out the trailer below:

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Salem's Lot' looks like the perfect vampire thriller

It’s safe to say that "Salem’s Lot" is now officially my most anticipated movie for the rest of 2024, and this alone proves that the trailer is very effective. It delivers a perfectly dark and eerie vibe that immediately draws you in, and it unmistakably carries Stephen King’s signature style — small fictional town in Maine, deadly creatures and a group of characters who have no idea what they’re getting themselves into.

There are plenty of chilling shots in the trailer that don’t give much away, but they do make you feel unsettled nonetheless. For example we see a young boy (played by Nicholas Crovetti) who aimlessly wanders out into the foggy night when he hears something strange. Then, he appears later in the trailer, except this time he’s a vampire. Clearly "Salem’s Lot" isn’t going to hold back when it comes to the horrifying transformations.

What I love most about this trailer though is how it teases just enough to spark intrigue without giving away too much. The brief glimpses of the vampires are incredibly haunting, and I already know this movie is probably going to give me a nightmare or two.

So yes, this trailer is everything I hoped for and more. I’m eagerly counting down the days until "Salem’s Lot" releases on Max on October 3. Those in the U.K. can experience it in cinemas on October 11.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't wait? Watch one of the darkest thrillers ever on Max. You can also see what Netflix movies are worth watching right now.