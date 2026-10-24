I just rewatched ‘Practical Magic’ and it still hits deep – 16 things I'm buying to keep the witchiness going this October and beyond

I loved the original “Practical Magic” (1998) back in the day. Like the gothy teen witches in “The Craft” (1996) and the much sillier sister coven in “Hocus Pocus” (1993), the world of the Owens sisters and the Aunts was delightfully enchanting, powerful and utterly captivating. I wished I shared their spellbinding powers, and loved the world of magic candles, crystals and leather-bound books.

Upon rewatching the supernatural 90s classic recently, I loved it more than ever, and appreciated the characters' journeys of love, loss and self-discovery a lot more keenly with 28 years more life experience (and, sadly, a recent bereavement) behind me.

I may now be approaching 40, but I don’t think I’m too old to believe in magic. And with Halloween just around the corner, I’m embracing witchiness full-throttle. Here are 16 finds to elevate your Halloween costumes and decor, and to help us all feel the magic of spooky season, all year round.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop witchy style

BEADNOVA Tiger Eye Crystal Necklace: $7 at Amazon Gillian wears a tiger's eye necklace in Practical Magic to ward off evil. This real crystal necklace is beautiful in its 90s-inspired simplicity. Just don't accidentally leave yours in the car... Read more Read less ▼

Dadimorni Practical Magic Merch Necklace: $14 at Amazon This necklace is the spitting image of the tiger's eye necklace worn by Gillian in Practical Magic, with faux gemstones in the exact shape and arrangement, on a flattering gold chain. Perfect for Halloween outfits. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop witchy fall homeware

NOMFIX Natural Beeswax Pillar Candles : $13 at Amazon Candles are a cozy season essential, and these non-toxic and unscented candles have a 240 hour-long burn life, so should last you some time. Read more Read less ▼

HARINI Red Mini Rose Live Plant: $14 at Amazon This rose shouldn't grow as rapidly as the vine in Practical Magic, which colonized a chunk of the yard overnight. It measures just 14-inches right now, so can be kept indoors as a houseplant over the cooler months, adding a splash of blood red for Halloween and classic elegance after that. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Alamy)

Decorcl Simulated Vines Woven Basket: was $9 now $7 at Walmart In Practical Magic, the Aunts house is adorned with natural textures and plants. This decorative basket would look beautiful stuffed with dried flowers, or (as in my house) used as ad-hoc storage. Read more Read less ▼

ANPROOR 200pcs Dried Grasses: was $20 now $17 at Amazon For natural fall decorations, these coppery-hued dried grasses and flowers are perfect. There are 200 supplied, so you have plenty to play with. Display big bunches in unexpected ways like in earthenware jugs in the kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Shop Practical Magic merch

Practical Magic New Flavor Midnight Margarita Cocktail Mix: $26 at Amazon Why not host a witchy cocktail party, with this midnight margarita mix! Just add tequilla, water and ice. Dancing around the kitchen is optional. Read more Read less ▼