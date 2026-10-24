I just rewatched ‘Practical Magic’ and it still hits deep – 16 things I'm buying to keep the witchiness going this October and beyond
Copper, sparkle and candles aren't just for Halloween...
I loved the original “Practical Magic” (1998) back in the day. Like the gothy teen witches in “The Craft” (1996) and the much sillier sister coven in “Hocus Pocus” (1993), the world of the Owens sisters and the Aunts was delightfully enchanting, powerful and utterly captivating. I wished I shared their spellbinding powers, and loved the world of magic candles, crystals and leather-bound books.
Upon rewatching the supernatural 90s classic recently, I loved it more than ever, and appreciated the characters' journeys of love, loss and self-discovery a lot more keenly with 28 years more life experience (and, sadly, a recent bereavement) behind me.
I may now be approaching 40, but I don’t think I’m too old to believe in magic. And with Halloween just around the corner, I’m embracing witchiness full-throttle. Here are 16 finds to elevate your Halloween costumes and decor, and to help us all feel the magic of spooky season, all year round.
Shop witchy style
Bronze nails are a super easy way to emulate Gillian (Nicole Kidman)'s style, and the shade will look expensive all fall, winter and into party season.
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Gillian wears a tiger's eye necklace in Practical Magic to ward off evil. This real crystal necklace is beautiful in its 90s-inspired simplicity. Just don't accidentally leave yours in the car...
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While you may not have an ancestral leather-bound spell book, you could get this beautiful notebook to write and draw in. I'd use mine for creative writing and sketching ideas for my garden.
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This necklace is the spitting image of the tiger's eye necklace worn by Gillian in Practical Magic, with faux gemstones in the exact shape and arrangement, on a flattering gold chain. Perfect for Halloween outfits.
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Shop witchy fall homeware
Candles are a cozy season essential, and these non-toxic and unscented candles have a 240 hour-long burn life, so should last you some time.
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While Sally (Sandra Bullock) may have lit her candle atop a dark wood holder, I like the elegance of these natural pine candle sticks and think they'll complement different room color schemes better. Plus, they'll still look great well into spring.
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This rose shouldn't grow as rapidly as the vine in Practical Magic, which colonized a chunk of the yard overnight. It measures just 14-inches right now, so can be kept indoors as a houseplant over the cooler months, adding a splash of blood red for Halloween and classic elegance after that.
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In Practical Magic, the Aunts house is adorned with natural textures and plants. This decorative basket would look beautiful stuffed with dried flowers, or (as in my house) used as ad-hoc storage.
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These classic, rust-resistant hanging baskets remind me of the ones hanging in the conservatory in the Owens' house, but they can be hung outdoors to add height and interest to a porch or patio area.
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Dried lavender gives such a delicious fragrance, and adds pops of color when it's displayed in generous bunches like this.
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Ready to make a potion? The dried flowers and herbs in this kit are safe to use in soaps, candles and resin decor or jewellery. The mix includes rose petals and jasmine – divine!
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For natural fall decorations, these coppery-hued dried grasses and flowers are perfect. There are 200 supplied, so you have plenty to play with. Display big bunches in unexpected ways like in earthenware jugs in the kitchen.
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Who doesn't want a kitchen full of copper pans like the Aunts? With 26% off right now, this induction-ready pan is a beautiful place to start your collection.
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Shop Practical Magic merch
Pick up the movie that inspired it all, and the 2026 sequel, on DVD. Or, you can stream them on Prime Video now.
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Why not host a witchy cocktail party, with this midnight margarita mix! Just add tequilla, water and ice. Dancing around the kitchen is optional.
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Containing Practical Magic, The Rules of Magic, Magic Lessons & The Book of Magic, buy the four-book set with 26% off right now.
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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