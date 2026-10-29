I used the Megu AI styling app to solve my three-day clothing dilemma — and it changed how I plan my outfits
Using my phone as a digital fashion curator
I’ll admit to not being the most fashionable guy on the planet.
My closet is dominated by graphic tees, way too many oversized hoodies (gotta stay ready for these metro Arctic temperatures in the winter!) and random dad hats that would be better off in my Mom’s closet since she loves wearing them so much. Even with all the geeky wear that I have that’s more appropriate for a New York Comic-Con walkthrough, I do have a set of button-ups, crispy jeans and sneakers that are perfect for a night out on the town.
I’ve had a few wins when it was time to don the perfect top and bottom fashion combo. But I’ve had far too many fashion misses, due to a combination of certain colors not going together well and me just not having the fashion acumen needed to realize “nah…this ain’t it.”
A styling iPhone app powered by AI called Megu: SI Closet & Planner was recently brought to my attention. And after putting it through its paces, it convinced me to make it a vital part of any future decisions tied to my choices in outfits.
Taking pics, arranging my fits and choosing my three-day fashion rollout
Setting up Megu is pretty simple — you set up your style profile by picking among several choices, giving the app your length & width, adding custom style rules and taking a picture of yourself for try-on pics that the app generates. Then you do the process of taking pictures of which tops and bottoms you want to see matched together, which makes Megu save a highly detailed version of that image for future styling reference.
After building out my digital closet on the app, it analyzed it and labeled me as “The Denim Devotee” (a title I’m very proud of now that I’ve been given it). I made sure to add as many button-up shirts, jeans, and sneakers as possible to give Megu plenty of clothing options to work with when it came time to generate the best fits possible. Since I was planning to step out of the house for three days' worth of work and post-work hangouts, I delegated my styling responsibilities to Megu to see if it could rise to the occasion.
Before I took a look at Megu’s stylized choices, I hopped over to the “Closet” tab to take a look at the “Wishlist” since I was so curious about what it was.
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Turns out it’s a place where you save the cards that represent the fits you like the best and take a look at the recommended clothing options that Megu brings from a wealth of clothing retailers (domestically and internationally). I was pleasantly surprised by this part of the Megu app — it features a bevy of tops and bottoms that fit my fashion profile, plus a direct link to every item.
Even clicking over to the “Today” tab and tapping on “For you” brings up a bunch of additional clothes worth adding to your wishlist. I peeped a beige collared cotton coat that went from $795 to $493 since it was on sale (which I liked, but that price is a little too high for my modest budget). At least it looked good on me when I digitally tried it on.
Megu laid out the sorts of casual outfits that I would have never thought to put together on my own.
I’m so used to having everything matching from a color standpoint, such as a dark blue top, dark blue jeans and my dark blue PUMA Suede Classic sneakers. Megu’s “The fresh collar” setup stood out to me as one of its finest fashion layouts, as it showcased me in an AI-generated photo with my light-blue button-up, grey jeans and my Navy Blue Old Skool Vans sneakers.
The additional two outfits Megu laid out for me were equally impressive, which inspired me to actually don them for myself and see just how good they look in the mirror (no surprise that they look as great as I’d figured they’d be).
Final thoughts
The Megu app is pretty much like having a personal stylist in your back pocket that can be called upon at any moment to make sure you look right for work, a hangout, a date or whatever other function you can think of. Keep in mind that you’ll need to set up a weekly, monthly or yearly subscription to take advantage of its best features (I got set up with a month-long “Max Membership” plan).
I might just keep it around for a lot longer since I need help diversifying my fits and future clothing purchases anyway. I recommend putting the Megu AI styling app to the test to see if it can dress you up nicely and fill out your closet with some nice pieces you may not have even known about.
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Elton Jones covers AI for Tom’s Guide, and tests all the latest models, from ChatGPT to Gemini to Claude to see which tools perform best — and how they can improve everyday productivity.
He is also an experienced tech writer who has covered video games, mobile devices, headsets, and now artificial intelligence for over a decade. Since 2011, his work has appeared in publications including The Christian Post, Complex, TechRadar, Heavy, and ONE37pm, with a focus on clear, practical analysis.
Today, Elton focuses on making AI more accessible by breaking down complex topics into useful, easy-to-understand insights for a wide range of readers.
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