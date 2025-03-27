New on Disney Plus in April 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this April

April showers bring more than just flowers this spring, as Disney Plus serves up a new lineup to ring in the warm weather. There's plenty to look forward to, especially when you're forced indoors while it rains like cats and dogs outside.

Leading the charge is "Andor" season 2, with the conclusion to Cassian's transformation from bystander to Rebel Alliance hero. This critically acclaimed "Star Wars" prequel intensifies as war looms on the horizon, with drama that will bridge directly to the events of "Rogue One."

Need something cute and wholesome? "Pets" offers a perfect palate cleanser, exploring the bonds between humans and their animal relationships.

Science fiction fans have reason to celebrate with the latest "Doctor Who" season as well, where the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and faces mysterious forces preventing their return to Earth.

Below, check out everything coming to Disney Plus in April.

Top picks

'Pets'

Pets | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Pets | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

This heartwarming (and super adorable) documentary examines the special bond between humans and their animal friends — from more traditional pets like dogs and cats to other more unusual animals like pigs, goats, and raptors.

The doc looks to give plenty of those touching moments and plenty of reasons to smile while you're watching, but be sure to grab the tissues as it explores loss, grief, and how special these animal besties can be to us. If you love your animals, you'll want to check out "Pets."

Stream on Disney Plus on April 11

'Doctor Who' season 2

Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

The latest iteration of "Doctor Who" continues with its second season. The Doctor encounters Belinda Chandra and embarks on what should be a straightforward mission to bring her back to Earth. But things quickly get complicated when an enigmatic power prevents their safe passage home.

The scrappy TARDIS crew will, of course, face additional obstacles, bigger alien threats, and plenty more weirdness in this follow-up to the previous season that throws everything you thought you knew about the Whoniverse out of the window.

Stream all episodes on Disney Plus from April 12

'Andor' season 2

Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

"Andor" returns with its second and final season, chronicling Cassian's evolution from cynical outsider to Rebel Alliance hero in this gritty drama. Set five years before "Rogue One", this Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" series intensifies as the galactic civil war approaches, demanding sacrifices from every party involved.

The story continues exploring the path that ultimately leads Cassian and his fellow rebels to their fateful mission to steal the Death Star plans, connecting directly to the events that sparked the original "Star Wars" film. The first three episodes debut first, with additional premieres weekly.

Stream on Disney Plus from April 22

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Tuesday, April 1

- Lost Treasures of Rome (Season 2, 6 episodes)

- National Parks: USA (Season 1, 5 episodes)

- RoboGobo (Season 1, 24 episodes)

- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 7 at 6 PM PT

Thursday, April 3

- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 4

- Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Monday, April 7

- David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

Tuesday, April 8

- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6 PM PT

Wednesday, April 9

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Friday, April 11

- The Abyss 4K

- Pets – Premiere

Saturday, April 12

- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 8, 8 episodes

- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere

Tuesday, April 15

- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6 PM PT

Wednesday, April 1

- Big City Greens (Season 4, 7 episodes)

- SuperKitties (Season 2, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 18

- Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere

Saturday, April 19

- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2

Monday, April 21

- Secret of the Penguins (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, April 22

- ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (Season 1, 4 episodes)

- Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6 PM PT

Friday, April 25

- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Saturday, April 26

- Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3

- Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6 PM PT

Tuesday, April 29

- Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6 PM PT

