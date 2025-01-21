How to watch 'Unmasked' online – stream K-drama from anywhere

Where the police and investigators fail to bring criminals to justice, the eccentric team of investigative journalists on the troubled "Trigger" TV show step-in. That's the premise behind "Unmasked" and we are invited in for the ride over six double episode drops across a twelve week season. It's like being on a turbo-charged roller coaster with no breaks.

Here's how to watch "Unmasked" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Unmasked': Streaming info, release date The first two episodes of "Unmasked" premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on Wednesday, January 15. Two new episodes land every Wednesday until February 19.

There is literally nothing Oh So-Ryong ("Ms Oh") won't do to get a story - such as gatecrashing a cult's compound on a paraglider - and serve justice but she also needs to save the show as it faces a ratings dip. She will not, however, compromise her integrity to do that as the credibility of the show means everything to her.

Consequently, newcomer and non-team player Han-do (played by Jung Sung-Il) could not have been transferred to "Trigger" at a worst time and his personality clash with Ms Oh lends a new brand of chaos and difficulty to proceedings but is there a sexual chemistry there somewhere? Only time will tell.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Unmasked" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Unmasked' online in the U.S.

"Unmasked" is available on Hulu. Two episodes now land every Wednesday until the double-bill finale on February 19. Hulu plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial). Prices start from $76.99/month after the trial expires.

Americans abroad who want to catch the show via their own domestic streaming platform can do so from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Unmasked' from anywhere in the world

If "Unmasked" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Unmasked" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Unmasked' around the world

"Unmasked" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date for the first two episodes: Wednesday, January 15. Double episode drops will follow every Wednesday until February 19.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Unmasked' episode guide

Episode 1 – "In this Beautiful World of Ours": O So Ryeong steps in a case, while Han Do, once a drama producer, joins the Trigger team. (Jan. 15)

O So Ryeong steps in a case, while Han Do, once a drama producer, joins the Trigger team. (Jan. 15) Episode 2 – "Setback": Han Do finds himself accused in a case and decides to track down the real culprit. (Jan. 15)

Han Do finds himself accused in a case and decides to track down the real culprit. (Jan. 15) Episode 3 – TBA (Jan. 22)

– TBA (Jan. 22) Episode 4 – TBA (Jan. 22)

– TBA (Jan. 22) Episode 5 – TBA (Jan. 29)

– TBA (Jan. 29) Episode 6 – TBA (Jan. 29)

– TBA (Jan. 29) Episode 7 – TBA (Feb. 5)

– TBA (Feb. 5) Episode 8 – TBA (Feb. 5)

– TBA (Feb. 5) Episode 9 – TBA (Feb. 12)

– TBA (Feb. 12) Episode 10 – TBA (Feb. 12)

– TBA (Feb. 12) Episode 11 – TBA (Feb. 19)

– TBA (Feb. 19) Episode 12 – TBA (Feb. 19)

'Unmasked' cast

Kim Hye-Soo as Oh So-Ryong

Jung Sung-Il as Han Do

Joo Jong-Hyuk as Kang Gi-Ho

Shin Jung Keun as Koo Hyeong Tae

Lee Hae -Young as Park Dae-Yong

Jang Hye-Jin as Hong Na-Hee

Heo Dong-Won as Lee Sang-Mok

Jeon Jin-Oh as Yoon Byeong-Geun

Lim Sung-Mi as Kim Ji-Yoon

Kim So-Ra as Ha Monica

Park Seo-Yeon as Baek Song-I

Shin Jung-Keun as Koo Hyeong-Tae

Park Soo-Young as Son Hui-Won

Heo Joon-Seok as Hwang Jin-Woo

Oh Dae-Hwan as Jang Hak-Ui

Kim Min Young [Guest Star]

'Unmasked' FAQ

What has Kim Hye-Soo said about her character Oh So-Ryong in 'Unmasked'? “Oh So Ryong is someone who yearns to believe in a world where justice and truth prevail, even in a rough and villainous world. While she may seem upright and principled, she’s also full of unexpected quirks.”

Where is 'Unmasked' filmed? Pohang City, North Gyeongsang Province, is used as the primary location for Trigger TV, specifically the Legal Town area. Outdoor scenes were shot in Jangyang-dong. The K-drama drama also features the Teheran-ro, Gangnam District, often dubbed the Seoul's answer to Silicon Valley.

