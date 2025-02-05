How to watch 'The Kardashians' season 6 online from anywhere

The OG reality show is back for a sixth season. The 2025 run of "The Kardashians" promises to go right into the heart of the lives of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Here's how to watch "The Kardashians" season 6 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Kardashians' season 6 streams, release date "The Kardashians" season 6 arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on February 6 and will be available in the U.K., Australia and Singapore via Disney+ on the same date. It airs every Thursday through to April 10.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The Kardashians has never been a TV show to do things quietly. After all, this is the reality show that lays bare everything about its stars lives and season 6 promises to be no different.

Across 10 episodes, we've been promised 'challenges, milestones and new adventures' for every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim has already teased a new boyfriend, but it looks as if we won't be seeing Kylie Jenner's new beau, Timothee Chalamet, with her apparent desire to keep their relationship as private as possible.

Never fear, as we're sure there'll be revelations aplenty across the entire 2025 season.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "The Kardashians" season 6 online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'The Kardashians' season 6 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Kardashians" season 6 (2025) is available to stream on Hulu (30-day free trial) from Thursday, February 6 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month; new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free. New episodes will be available on Thursdays through April 10.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $10.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'The Kardashians' S6 from anywhere in the world

If "The Kardashians" season 6 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "The Kardashians" season 6 online from wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch 'The Kardashians' season 6 around the world

"The Kardashians" season 6 will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Thursday 6 February, 2025.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide