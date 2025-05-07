7 best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu continues to deliver when it comes to curating a solid lineup of high-quality movies.

Each month, the streaming service adds a batch of critically praised titles to its library, making it a go-to destination for movie fans looking for something that’s both fresh and acclaimed. It’s part of why we consistently rank Hulu as one of the best streaming services available.

May 2025 is no exception. We’ve scanned the incoming titles and zeroed in on the ones that have earned serious praise — specifically those with a 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

From a Korean crime thriller that deserves more attention to one of the highest-rated “Mission: Impossible” flicks (and a couple of genre gems you might’ve missed), here are seven movies new to Hulu in May 2025 that are absolutely worth your time.

‘The Wailing’ (2016)

Critically acclaimed for its atmospheric storytelling and intricate plot, “The Wailing” stands out as a compelling exploration of human vulnerability in the face of incomprehensible forces.

This Korean dark thriller set takes place in a remote village where a series of mysterious murders and illnesses begin to plague the community. The events coincide with the arrival of a suspicious Japanese man, leading to growing fear and suspicion among the villagers.

Police officer Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won) investigates the incidents and soon discovers that his own daughter is exhibiting strange behavior. In desperation, he turns to a local shaman for help, but as the situation escalates, Jong-goo is forced to confront the possibility that something far more sinister is at play.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘The Insider’ (1999)

“The Insider” is a gripping drama based on real events, directed by Michael Mann and starring Russell Crowe and Al Pacino.

Jeffrey Wigand (Crowe) is a former tobacco executive who becomes a whistleblower. After being fired from his high-paying job at a major tobacco company, Wigand reveals to the world the industry's knowledge of the harmful effects of smoking and its deliberate efforts to manipulate nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them more addictive.

Wigand's decision to speak out puts him and his family in serious danger. Lowell Bergman (Pacino), a producer for the investigative news program 60 Minutes, convinces Wigand to go public with his story, despite the immense personal and professional risks involved.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Spy’ (2015)

If you’re in the mood for a comedy flick with some explosive action, “Spy” is the one to watch this month.

It follows Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), a mild-mannered CIA analyst who works behind a desk, providing intel and support to field agents. When her partner, Bradley Fine (Jude Law), is killed during a mission, and another top agent is compromised, Susan volunteers to go undercover and take on a high-stakes mission herself.

Her task is to track down a dangerous arms dealer, Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne), who has sold a nuclear weapon and threatens global security. Despite being inexperienced in the field, Susan's journey is full of mishaps, unexpected disguises, and hilarious encounters, as she navigates through a world of spies and dangerous criminals.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Decision to Leave’ (2022)

“Decision to Leave” earned plenty of praise for its storytelling and compelling central performances, earning Park Chan-wook the Best Director award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Detective Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) is an insomniac investigator in Busan, who is assigned to the case of a retired immigration officer found dead at the foot of a mountain. His investigation leads him to the deceased's enigmatic wife, Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei), a Chinese immigrant working as a caretaker for the elderly.

Despite initial suspicions due to her calm demeanor and suspicious injuries, Hae-jun becomes increasingly captivated by Seo-rae, blurring the lines between professional duty and personal obsession.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ (2015)

Hulu has become the ultimate destination for “Mission: Impossible” fans, as it now has every movie in the franchise (except for “Dead Reckoning”), making it the perfect time for a marathon before “The Final Reckoning” hits theaters this month.

Among the standout movies in the series is “Rogue Nation,” widely regarded as one of the best. In this fifth installment, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), a highly skilled IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent, is on a mission to take down the Syndicate, a network of operatives who are as skilled and ruthless as the IMF itself.

When the IMF is disbanded by the U.S. government and labeled as an illegal organization, Hunt is forced to work without official support. He teams up with a British agent, Ilsa Faust (played by Rebecca Ferguson), whose true allegiance remains unclear.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Hulu starting May 15

‘Attack the Block’ (2011)

“Attack the Block” is a British sci-fi comedy-horror that’s definitely entertaining. Its fast-paced action and social commentary helped it gain cult status over the years, especially for introducing John Boyega to mainstream audiences before his breakout role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The story kicks off when a group of young offenders, led by the tough Moses (Boyega), mug a woman named Sam (Jodie Whittaker). However, their plans are interrupted when an alien spacecraft crashes nearby, and terrifying, aggressive alien creatures begin attacking the block.

Instead of running away, Moses and his gang decide to fight back and protect their home turf from the extraterrestrial threat. They end up banding together with Sam, who becomes an unlikely ally in their fight for survival.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘The Damned’ (2024)

Looking for something on Hulu with a more serious tone? “The Damned” is worth checking out. This folk horror movie had a limited theatrical run in early January and received strong praise from critics, with some describing it as “heavy on mood and existential terror.”

The story follows Eva (Odessa Young), a young widow who leads a remote fishing outpost during a harsh winter. When a foreign ship sinks off the coast, Eva and her crew are faced with a moral dilemma: rescue the survivors or ensure their own survival by conserving dwindling resources.

Their decision sets off a series of eerie and supernatural events, including the appearance of a draugr — a revenant from Nordic folklore — suggesting that their choice has awakened a malevolent force.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it on Hulu starting May 9