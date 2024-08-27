My favorite mystery show on Hulu returns with season 4 today — and it's 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

As a die-hard mystery fan, there's nothing I look forward to more than a new season of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu, one of the best streaming services . The suspense, humor and lovable, quirky characters always keep me hooked from start to finish.

So, now that season 4 has just dropped on Hulu with a very impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes, I knew I had to talk about it. It’s obvious that this show just keeps getting better, and the iconic trio will always come back with a winning season.

Of course, I’m not the only one who’s ready to dive back into the chaotic world of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short). But if you’re new to this series or want to know if season 4 is worth watching, then I’ve got you covered. Here’s what critics are currently saying about "Only Murders in the Building" season 4.

Just be aware that I'll be delving into what happened at the end of season 3, so spoiler warning.

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 about?

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

For a quick recap, "Only Murders in the Building" season 3 concludes with a dramatic twist. Fearing that Ben's (Paul Rudd) poor performance would ruin her son Cliff's (Wesley Taylor) Broadway production, Donna (Linda Emond) poisoned Ben with a cookie, hoping to incapacitate him. However, it was actually Cliff who murdered him. In a heated exchange, Cliff acts in a moment of rage and accidentally pushes Ben down an elevator shaft, leading to his tragic death.

Once the three friends cracked the case and Cliff was taken away by the police, everyone involved in Oliver's play gathered to have a celebration. Sazz (Jane Lynch), who was Charles' stunt double, stepped out of the party to grab a bottle of wine from his apartment. But when she got there, it looked like she was shot and killed. It's still a mystery whether Sazz was the intended target or if it was Charles (maybe even someone else entirely). This will be the big question for season 4!

The trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 also gives us more insight. It starts off with the trio filming another episode of their podcast. We then find out that a huge studio has plans to turn their podcast into a big Hollywood movie. So, it seems as though they'll be relishing in the Hollywood lifestyle for a glamorous murder movie (which is actually an interesting concept).

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 reviews — what the critics are saying

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 currently has 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 25 reviews. However, it’s important to keep in mind that only the first episode is available right now, so as more episodes get released over the next few weeks, the rating could change.

Matthew Creith from The Wrap said: "Season 4 never loses a step in its commitment to deliver a compelling whodunit." Meanwhile, Financial Times’ Dan Einav praised the show because it "tackles themes of loss and loneliness, growing up and aging, self-doubt and self-certainty without ever succumbing to earnestness is a testament to the light-touch writing and charming performances."

Nick Schager from The Daily Beast put it simply: "Elicits more laughs than any small-screen comedy since last year’s installment."

There is one review that isn't so positive about this season. London Evening Standard's Maddy Mussen said: "For a background watch it’s fine, but honestly, I think this building may have finally had one too many murders. Perhaps it’s finally time to call "that’s a wrap" — much to Oliver’s undoubted horror."

Stream 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 right now

Don't miss the thrilling (and very positive) start of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4! The first episode, titled "Once Upon a Time in the West", is now available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in other countries. A new episode will be released every Tuesday. For more details, you can find our guide on how to watch "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 online from anywhere.

Stream the first episode on Hulu right now.