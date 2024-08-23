7 best medical dramas on Hulu to stream right now

Code blue, we need a doctor, stat! It's easy to get swept away in the urgency and intense emotions of a medical drama. Those of us who have no medical training get an exciting behind-the-scenes look (albeit a fictionalized one). At the same time, we gain close-up insights into the lives of the doctors and nurses saving the patients in their care.

For those of you who happen to be in the medical field, it's likely harder to enjoy yourself without pointing out the flaws. However, for the rest of us who are happily naive, there is plenty of edge-of-your-seat action to appreciate.

There is a healthy dose (pun definitely intended) of the best medical dramas on Hulu. We have a few that have been around for years and some that may have flown under the radar for you, and they all have multiple seasons, making them ideal for a binge-watch.

'House'

Hugh Laurie's Dr. Gregory House graced our televisions during primetime for eight seasons. His quirky, somewhat rude, but incredibly intelligent character gave us plenty of medical jargon and wit while he and his team diagnosed complex and rare diseases. His grumpiness, while often directed towards the patients, was somewhat understandable, though, as he struggled with an injured leg that impacted his ability to walk.

Laurie's House was far from alone. Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps), Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison), Dr. Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), Dr. Remy Hadley (Olivia Wilde) all helped make this show a memorable experience. Each had their own unique way of bouncing off of House's cursory answers and adding a level of compassion he wasn't able to provide to patients. During its runs, "House" won five Primetime Emmys and numerous other awards and nominations.

'E.R.'

You can't have a list of the best medical dramas without including "E.R." It's one of the biggest TV hits of all time and set the bar that all other medical shows have attempted to meet ever since. Created by Michael Crichton (known for being the mind behind "Jurassic Park"), it focused on the County General Hospital in Chicago and chronicled the ups and downs of working in the emergency room.

This show launched in 1994 and lasted for 15 years. It had incredible talent on the show, such as George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, and Noah Wyle, as well as unforgettable, now-famous guest stars, such as Octavia Spencer, Lucy Liu and Adam Scott, just to name a few. The series won 23 Primetime Emmys and countless other awards.

'Grey's Anatomy'

Another show considered one of the greatest medical shows of all time is "Grey's Anatomy." It launched in 2005 and is still going strong, with season 21 (!) premiering on September 26, 2024. If you missed this show, you can catch up by watching all 20 seasons on Hulu. It has a generous amount of romance in the midst of all the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey is the show's namesake and is our primary focus as she starts out as an intern and grows her career as a successful surgeon.

However, Pompeo isn't the only highlight of the show. Sandra Oh's Dr. Cristina Yang offers plenty of humor that takes the edge off some of the dramatics. You'll also appreciate Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd (aka McDreamy), Grey's love interest. However, that only scratches the surface of countless other memorable stars. When most of the original cast left, a little special something also left the show, but that doesn't detract from its entertainment value.

'St. Elsewhere'

"St. Elsewhere" may not be at the top of your mind for medical dramas. However, it's a classic show that was willing to take many risks. It focused on a teaching hospital called St. Eligius, often dubbed St. Elsewhere because it was a bit of a last resort for patients. The series featured numerous familiar faces, like Denzel Washington, Howie Mandel and David Morse, just to name a few.

Despite the serious drama, "St. Elsewhere" also had plenty of humor and romance throughout. Some episodes were groundbreaking, like the 1983 episode about a patient who gets admitted and is diagnosed with AIDS. As you get roped into the series, be prepared for a shocker of an ending. Without going into detail, it was one that made headlines — and not for the right reasons.

'Saving Hope'

While "Saving Hope" didn't have the long-running power as some of its other medical drama predecessors (only lasting a platry five seasons), it definitely has more of a unique take on the typical format. The show stars Dr. Alex Reid (Erica Durance), whose fiancé, Dr. Charles Harris (Michael Shanks), is in a coma. We get to watch Dr. Harris take the form of a spirit as Dr. Reid fights to save his life. The blend of the supernatural with the dramatics of medicine makes it a one-of-a-kind show, even if it didn't draw in as wide of an audience.

After season 1, NBC stopped airing the series, leaving it to Canada's CTV to continue airing the remaining four seasons. However, if the first season captivated you and you missed the reruns on Ion Television, you will be happy to learn that the entire series is available to watch on Hulu.

'Private Practice'

You know a show is successful when it produces a spinoff. "Private Practice" follows the journey of neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), who departs from "Grey's Anatomy's" Seattle Grace Hospital to join a Los Angeles-based private clinic run by her best friend and her friend's ex-husband.

If you watch the show comparing it to "Grey's Anatomy," though, you are sure to be disappointed. The characters in "Private Practice" act a bit more maturely than the characters from the early seasons of "Grey's." However, this is a difference you may appreciate. "Private Practice" lasted for six seasons and had more of a balance between the relationships between the three friends and the happenings of the clinic. Plus, keep an eye out for a few crossover episodes, which you'll enjoy, especially if you are streaming both shows.

'The Resident'

Last on our list is "The Resident." While many medical dramas allude to the complications and hierarchy in the medical field, this one takes a stone-cold look at it. Matt Czuchry stars as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, an idealistic third-year resident doctor who clashes with his supervisor, Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood).

What makes this show unique is that it (appropriately) portrays insurance companies as supervillains. There is also plenty of conflict with certain doctors who treat their patients like numbers. The show focuses on doing what's best for patients and uncertainty in the face of ethical dilemmas. Keep an eye out for some excellent acting also by Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and others.

