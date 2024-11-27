Get the Starz add-on for Hulu at just 99 cents a month this Black Friday — here’s how

Hulu just launched an incredible Black Friday deal for the Starz add-on that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can get Starz on Hulu for just $0.99 per month for an entire year, a massive discount compared to the usual add-on price of $10.99 per month.

Whether you're a fan of hit movies, exclusive shows or simply want to watch “Outlander” season 7 part 2 now that it’s streaming, this deal offers unbeatable value. Plus, you don’t have to pay for the full year upfront — the discounted price is applied monthly, making it even easier to enjoy all the entertainment Starz has to offer.

This deal is available to current and new Hulu subscribers without a Starz account and for those whose Starz subscriptions have been inactive for over a month.

The Starz add-on offer went live today (November 27) and runs for only six days, ending on December 3 at 3:00 AM ET. Don’t wait — this is one of the best Best Black Friday streaming deals I've seen yet!

Hulu (with Starz) 12-month subscription: was $10.99 now $0.99 at click.linksynergy.com The Starz add-on for Hulu is a must-have, offering access to some great thriller shows like "Sweetpea" and the hit drama "Outlander" season 7 part 2. With its rich library of original content, movies and shows, it’s perfect for anyone seeking more premium entertainment over the next year.

To add the Starz add-on to your existing Hulu subscription, log in to your Hulu account , go to account settings, and select manage add-ons. Find Starz in the list of available add-ons, click add to plan, and confirm your choice. Once added, you can start streaming Starz content right away. Don’t have a Hulu account? Simply visit the Hulu website then sign up for a subscription.

Obviously Hulu is one of the best streaming services around. But one platform that often flies under the radar is Starz, and it’s packed with incredible shows. “Sweetpea” is easily one of the best thrillers I’ve seen this year — definitely worth adding Starz for. Plus, there’s the timeless “Outlander” and other fan favorites like “Black Sails” and “The Serpent Queen”.

Starz also updates its library monthly, bringing fresh movies like “Searching”, “The Black Phone” and “The Strangers” chapter one, so there's always something new to enjoy. With such a strong lineup, the Starz add-on is absolutely worth considering.

If you're wondering what streaming costs these days, the Starz add-on for Hulu offers great value. With thrilling shows like “Sweetpea”, “Outlander” season 7 part 2, and a rotating selection of movies, it’s a fantastic way to elevate your streaming experience without breaking the bank. This is an offer you shouldn't miss this Black Friday!